Tata H2X Micro-SUV Concept Image Gallery

Added in: News
The Tata H2X Micro-SUV concept was previewed at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2019. Its production version is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. Its styling draws cues from the bigger, Harrier SUV and upon launch, this Tata will be up against similar new products from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Here are some images of the vehicle in its concept form.

Tata H2X Concept top view
Tata H2X Concept studio
Tata H2X Concept side section
Tata H2X Concept side profile
Tata H2X Concept rear three quarters
Tata H2X Concept real world
Tata H2X Concept ORVM
Tata H2X Concept horizontal
Tata H2X Concept head on
Tata H2X Concept front three quarters
Tata H2X Concept front section
Tata H2X concept driver’s view
Tata H2X concept dashboard
Tata H2X concept dashboard side view
Tata H2X concept dashboard seats
Tata H2X concept dashboard front cabin
Tata H2X concept dashboard door pad
Tata H2X Concept alloy wheels

 

