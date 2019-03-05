Tata H2X Micro-SUV Concept Image Gallery

The Tata H2X Micro-SUV concept was previewed at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2019. Its production version is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. Its styling draws cues from the bigger, Harrier SUV and upon launch, this Tata will be up against similar new products from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Here are some images of the vehicle in its concept form.

