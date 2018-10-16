2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX -6R Revealed; Could Be Headed Our Way

A more densely packed and tighter looking 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX -6R has been revealed internationally. The updated bike borrows some styling cues from the smaller, Ninja 400, which in turn, borrows influence from the flagship H2. The 636 cc Supersport Motorcycle also gets full LED illumination at the front and back, along with revised bodywork, a new windscreen and decals. To make the rear appear sharper, the rear cowl’s design has been knifed too.

Based on a pressed-aluminium perimeter frame, the 2019 Ninja ZX -6R carries on with Showa’s separate function – big piston front forks, which offer a broad line of adjustability. A 3-mode traction control system, two riding modes and an adjustable Uni-trak rear suspension system are linked to Bridgeston Battlax S22 tyres. The ZX -6R also gets Kawasaki’s intelligent ABS system which governs dual, 4-piston monobloc front calipers which bite into 310 mm discs.

The component which witnesses the biggest change is the engine though. For 2019, the 636 cc inline four motor gets a shorter final ratio, which should increase initial and mid-range acceleration, but at the cost of top speed, which now stands at 248 kph. The 2018 model could hit 260! Although official power figures haven’t been revealed, yet, the new ZX -6R is said to be 1 HP down on power in comparison to its predecessor, which made 129 HP. In order for the bike to meet new Euro-IV emission standards, it has been fitted with a heavier catalytic converter, which has added to two more kilos. The bike now weighs 196 kgs.

Other new standard features include an upshift only quick shifter, a redesigned instrument cluster, and a 12V power socket. However, the exciting news is that this motorcycle could be headed to India sometime next year. This can be a possibility, since a new law will allow manufacturers to import up to 2500 vehicles (CBU or SKD) in a year, without the need for local homologation. As long as these vehicles comply with the standards of an international and recognised homologation body.

Currently, only motorcycles with an engine capacity of 800 cc and above can be imported into the country, without the need for homologation. Whenever the Kawasaki Ninja ZX -6R arrives in India, pricing will be key though. As already, the locally assembled ZX -10R is being offered at a mouth watering price.