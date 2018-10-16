At INR 5,29,000 Kawasaki Launches the MY 2019 Z650 in India

Going aggressive with their product line-up this festive season, Kawasaki has Unveiled the My 2019 Z650 bike in India. Following a unique Kawasaki Sugomi design, the bike is available at a price of INR 5,29,000, Ex-Showroom, Delhi. The bike remains pretty much the same with the exception of a new graphics scheme which adds more character to the bike. The bike will be available in two colour schemes, Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black. The naked street bike can travel in the city with comfort and with its comfortable and upright seating position can also be used to do long highway rides.

Powering the Z650 is Kawasaki’s tried and tested 649 cc parallel twin engine which generates 68 PS of peak power and 65.7 Nm of peak torque. To assist the rider, the bike comes with ABS, Assist & slipper clutch and economical riding indicator which is pretty much the best in its segment. Dual 300 mm petal front discs and a 220 mm rear petal disc do the anchorage duties on the bike and suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic forks up front and an adjustable monoshock unit at the rear.

Kawasaki’s mid-weight street bike has been a complete package and with a refreshed graphics scheme, Kawasaki has just made it more appealing to customers. Bookings of the bike are now open at any one of the thirty Kawasaki dealerships across India, and deliveries too will commence soon. Speaking on the occasion Mr Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, said” In this festive season we already have launched Versys 650 and Z900 of MY2019. Now we are introducing Z650 MY2019 as it is one of our best versatile bikes. It is commendable for long tours, useful in traffic and good on the track also.”