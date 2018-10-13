2019 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India For Rs. 7,68,000/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of its 2019 Z900 in India. The ultra-intense Z900 is a rider-focused Supernaked motorcycle that promises a sublime balance of power and handling. A key component to the Z900’s light weight is the all-new frame in combination with the extruded aluminium swinging arm.

“Z900 is considered as one of the most affordable in-line 4 superbikes in India. But not only the price, but due to its all-round package, Z900 has done really well in the Indian market. It is an ideal commuter during the week and fun to ride on the track. We would like to see our customers opting for Kawasaki genuine accessories to enhance the bike further.” Said Mr Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.

The Z900 comes mated to a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke In-line four engine that produces 123 bhp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque @ 7,700 rpm. It has a quick-revving character and a strong mid-range hit that pulls strongly to the redline. The Z900 comes with key features such as aggressive Z styling, multi-functional instrumentation, assist and slipper clutch, economical riding indicator etc.

The Z900 of MY2019 will be available in three colours namely metallic moondust grey/ebony, pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black and metallic flat spark black/metallic spark black. The Z900 in moondust grey/ebony will be available in limited numbers.

While it continues to be a CBU product, the price of Z900 is 7,68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is applicable to all three colour schemes. Customers can contact their nearest dealership for more booking related details.