Potential Buyer Takes Harley Davidson For Test Ride, Flees With Motorcycle

Back in 2015, a man was arrested after he stole a Harley Davidson Street 750 from a showroom in Hyderabad on the pretext of taking the model for a test-ride. Now, a new incident on similar lines has been reported in Gurugram. In this case, it was Ajay Singh who’s Harley Davidson XR1200 Sportster was stolen.

According to the victim who had put up an ad on an online platform to sell the bike, he was contacted by one Rahul Nagar who interacted with him via an app followed by a conversation on WhatsApp. During the conversation, the accused requested the owner to physically inspect the bike before finalising the deal.

Rahul later met the victim at Cyber Hub in the morning to inspect his bike and later said he would get back to him soon. The accused later requested the victim to bring the motorcycle to an authorised Harley Davidson showroom to check the history of the bike. After confirming the bike’s history with showroom officials, the accused reportedly closed the deal for the motorcycle at INR 7 lakh.

After closing the deal, the accused gave the victim a token amount of INR 7,000 and requested him for a test-ride. After taking the bike for the said test-ride, the accused failed to return for sometime. The owner of the motorcycle tried contacting him on his mobile number but it wasn’t answered and was later switched off.

The victim then requested the showroom staff to share the CCTV footage of the incident following which he approached the police. A case was then registered against the accused under sections of the IPC. The police is currently scanning the footage and the accused is yet to be nabbed.

Source: Times Of India