Ducati SuperSport Gets New Titanium Grey Paint With A Matt Finish

Ducati has revealed a new and stylish colour scheme for the SuperSport. The SuperSport says goodbye to the traditional Ducati Red and debuts with the new Titanium Grey with a matt finish which is made yet more attractive and unique by the red of the frame and wheel rims. The rear seat cover will also be available in the same colour combination, as will the plastic inserts decorating the side panniers, both items featuring among the wide range of Ducati Performance accessories.

The new colour scheme is a reinterpretation of the colours that characterised some of Ducati’s most iconic sports models in the past. The new colour scheme will be available starting from July at Ducati Stores in the UK market. The expected arrival time of the new colour for the Indian market is still unknown.

The SuperSport S, fitted with Öhlins suspension, Ducati Quick Shift up/down and rear seat cover, will continue to be available in Ducati Red as well as in the combination of Star White Silk, with red wheel rims and frame.

The Ducati SuperSport is equipped with a twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, delivering a 110 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Sport, Touring and Urban Riding Modes act on the Ride-by-Wire, ABS and DTC parameters to modify the behavior of the bike and adapt it to suit personal preferences and riding conditions. Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) on the motorcycle includes Bosch 9MP ABS and Ducati Traction Control.

