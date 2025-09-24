JSW MG Motor India Achieves 80% Women Workforce in Battery Assembly

Overview
- Halol battery assembly shop operates with 80% female workforce
- Women make up 41% of the overall company workforce
- Structured assembly process ensures precision and safety
- Batteries for MG Comet and MG Windsor undergo rigorous testing
Introduction
JSW MG Motor India has reached a significant milestone by deploying an 80% women workforce at its battery assembly shop in Halol, Gujarat. This facility produces battery packs for the MG Comet and MG Windsor, averaging 140 units per day. By empowering women in roles traditionally dominated by men, JSW MG Motor India is setting new standards for inclusion and diversity in manufacturing.
Women Driving Manufacturing
The Halol facility operates across three shifts and is divided into four key segments to ensure efficiency and quality:
- Module Line: Open circuit voltage tests verify electrical integrity, and the cell glue process secures the cells.
- Pack Line: Spot and laser welding techniques join components precisely. Modules are scanned and aligned for accuracy.
- Charging & Discharging Line: Batteries undergo charging cycles, insulation resistance tests, and bus bar fixing to ensure safe electrical pathways.
- Final Assembly Line: Battery modules are integrated into packs and installed into MG EVs for performance validation.
These processes ensure that every stage of battery assembly maintains strict safety and quality standards, while women handle critical roles across all operations.
Promoting Inclusion and Innovation
Speaking on the milestone, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said:
“Diversity powers innovation. It is remarkable to witness our teams create an equitable and progressive manufacturing ecosystem at Halol. Customers can take pride knowing their EV batteries are built by an 80% female workforce.”
The facility demonstrates that women can excel in precision-driven manufacturing roles, from assembly to quality testing, fostering both innovation and reliability.
Conclusion
JSW MG Motor India’s Halol battery assembly shop runs with an 80% female workforce, marking a significant step in gender inclusion in the EV sector. With precise processes, thorough testing, and strong safety standards, women drive the production of MG Comet and MG Windsor batteries, reflecting the company’s commitment to diversity, quality, and progressive manufacturing.