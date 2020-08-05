Piaggio Launches Festive Offer ‘More With Maurya’ For Vespa And Aprilia

The festive season is closing in and so are various offers from automotive companies. Piaggio India today announced its festive offer “More With Morya” to mark the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with assured cashback available across its dealership in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

What’s The Offer?

Under the offer, upon the purchase of new Vespa and Aprilia scooters, customers are provided with a scratch card that offers them an opportunity to win up to INR 20,000. This interesting cashback offer is applicable across the entire product range of Vespa and Aprilia, which includes the newly launched Vespa Facelift SXL and VXL, Aprilia SR 160 and 125 and new Aprilia Storm 125 CC disk brake and digital cluster model.

Vespa Offering

Piaggio, through its festive offer, aims to support its new and prospective customers with their purchase marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Vespa VXL and SXL range offer key differentiations like technologically advanced Monocoque full steel Body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS6 compliant with clean emission 3 Valve technology and Fuel injection.

Keeping in mind performance and efficiency, the new lifestyle scooter range features Petal design alloy wheels with broad tyres to add comfort and sophistication to the rider. Further, to enhance the differentiation, the new 2020 Vespa facelift VXL and SXL range are now equipped with Crystal Illumination LED headlight, Center integrated Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and boot light for convenience.

Aprilia Offering

On the other hand, the new Aprilia range offers the SR 160, the SR 125 Range and the Storm 125 range including the newly-launched disk brake and digital cluster model. The Aprilia range of scooters sports distinctive design of a cross overbuild and is complemented by Aprilia’s racing spirit through the high performance 3 Valve technology, coupled with BS6 compliant fuel injection engine and big alloy wheels with wide pattern tyres, Anti-lock braking system or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake and a host of exciting features.

This special offer is valid in the states mentioned above between 1st to 31st August 2020 at all Vespa and Aprilia dealerships. Just recently, the Italian company launched a handful of gearless scooters, including the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL along with new Aprilia Storm. The company had unveiled these new offerings at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida at the beginning of the year.