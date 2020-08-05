Mahindra Teases The All-New Thar In A Teaser Video

Mahindra has finally revealed the official date of unveiling for the next-generation Thar. Now, the homegrown SUV maker has released a teaser video of the upcoming off-roader on its official YouTube channel.

After a prolonged wait, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will make its maiden appearance in front of the world on August 15. Since the date is shared with India’s Independence Day, the teaser signifies the importance of the Thar as an off-roader in context to India’s Independence.

In a press release, Mahindra states that the all-new Thar is a quantum leap in technology, comfort and safety features without compromising on the Thar’s core promise which is its legendary off-road capability and its iconic design. The company believes that it will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.

Further elaborating on what is shown on the teaser, Mahindra says that ever since India became a free nation, ‘The Mahindra Classics’ have enabled Indians to explore new terrains and do things that they could never have done before. The Thar has been the flag-bearer of this rich automotive legacy since its arrival in 2010. According to the manufacturer, in its all-new avatar, the Thar aims to bring back the pleasure of motoring, providing an exceptional blend of iconic design and unadulterated driving pleasure that few other vehicles can match.

We have been seeing this SUV testing for ages for now with different test mules caught on camera for over a year. The new Thar didn’t even make its appearance at the biennial motor event at the AutoExpo 2020 in Greater Noida. The new model was supposed to be launched earlier this year, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown pushed the launch further.

Updated Powertrains

The new-gen Thar is set to be offered with a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates along with a set of new BS6 engines. Unlike the current generation, which is offered only with a diesel engine, it is likely that the new generation will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The new Thar is expected to come with the updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which will also power the new generation Scorpio and XUV500. In addition to that, it will come with a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which was one of the engines showcased by Mahindra at the Auto expo.

While the petrol engine is set to produce 190ps of power and 380 Nm of maximum torque, the 2.2-litre diesel unit is expected to produce way more power than the outgoing 2.5-litre unit. This time around, it is also likely to be offered with an optional automatic transmission with a 6 speed manual as standard. The Thar’s USP has always been its off-roading prowess and it will offer the 4×4 low (L) and high (H) function along with a Mechanical Locking Differential(MLD).

Interior and Feature Updates Expected

The cabin will seem a lot plusher than the previous generation which was bare bones. The updated cabin will feature an all-black dashboard with new dials for the climate control system, new steering wheel, restyled central air-con vents, and even a touchscreen infotainment system, possibly with Android Auto and AppleCarplay connectivity. The biggest change in the interior is expected to be the presence of front-facing rear seats instead of the bench seats.

Expected Launch and Price

We can expect the 2020 Thar to reach showrooms by this festive season. Considering the hefty updates, one can expect prices to start above the Rs 10-lakh mark (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Thar is expected to commence sometime after the official unveiling. It will rival the likes of the upcoming Force Gurkha facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Indian market.