Hyundai Announces Overwhelming Response To ‘Hyundai Service on Whatsapp’

We live in a technology-driven world and in this era of modern tech, consumers tend to appreciate the companies which try to come up with new and modern solutions. Hyundai introduced one such initiative named ‘Hyundai service on WhatsApp’ communication platform which provides updates to the customer during the entire vehicle service process and now, the Korean carmaker has announced an overwhelming response to the industry-first transactional chat-based medium.

Hyundai Service on WhatsApp has served 1.2 million customers. Launched in October 2019, Hyundai Service on WhatsApp was aimed to strengthen Hyundai’s 360° digital & contact-less service experience.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Service & Marketing), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront of widening its purview of services and providing a wholesome experience to our valued customers. The remarkable response to our Whatsapp Service with over 1.2 million strong customer base is a testimony of Hyundai’s impeccable service support and we stand committed to providing ‘Peace of Mind’ to the evolving needs of the New Age Indians. I’m glad to inform that the continuous trust and support of our patrons for brand Hyundai has helped us rank No.1 in JD Power Customer Service Index for 3 years consecutively. We look forward to keep creating more and more Brilliant Moments in the lives of our customers and set new service-related benchmarks.”

Hyundai Service on WhatsApp is a communication platform which provides updates to the customer during the entire vehicle service process. Prominent features like service reminders, service booking, in-service updates, invoice, online payment and feedback ensure a 360° Digital and contactless Service experience to customers. Additionally, customers can also chat directly with the trained agents to receive instant customized response. With its strong network of over 1300 workshops PAN India, Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing the best ownership experience to its customers through numerous initiatives like Hyundai Care App, Wonder Warranty, Door Step Advantage and much more.

Hyundai recently launched a variable warranty option called “Wonder Warranty” for customers of its KONA Electric Vehicle to enhance the after-sales experience. All the existing customers have an option to choose Wonder Warranty and get the benefits without paying any extra cost. Hyundai customers can opt for any of the following Wonder Warranty options, such as – three-year/unlimited or four-year/60,000kms or five-year/50,000kms. However, the battery warranty for eight-years/1,60,000kms remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option chosen.

To further provide unparalleled customer delight to KONA EV customers, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at more than 50 Dealerships in 30 cities. Further, each Hyundai Kona is provided with a 7.2 KW AC charger to ensure charging at the customer’s residence in 6 hours 10 minutes. The industry’s first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been developed and implemented by Hyundai to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Additionally, for emergency charging support, customers in Delhi and Bengaluru can reach out to portable chargers through Hyundai’s roadside assistance partner. From online service booking, vehicle status update via WhatsApp, pick and drop from home/office and online payment facility, a ‘contactless service experience’ is ensured for the customers wherever they are and whenever they want to.