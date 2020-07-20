Piaggio India Brings In Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift And Aprilia Storm With Disc Brake

Piaggio India today launched a handful of gearless scooters, including the 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL along with new Aprilia Storm. The company had unveiled these new offerings at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida at the begunning of the year and recently commenced the pre-booking of Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 models with 125 cc and 150 cc BS6 engines. Customers can continue to book their choice of new Vespa among the range of models showcased online on Vespa’s e-commerce platform.

Vespa VXL and SXL

They can avail online benefits worth INR 2,000/- by booking their new Vespa or Aprilia online for INR 1,000/- on the e-commerce platforms or visit the nearest Vespa and Aprilia dealership.

The new Vespa VXL and SXL scooters feature a monocoque full steel body and petal design alloy wheels. The feature list includes crystal illumination LED headlight, center integrated daytime running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port, and boot light.

Both variants are available with a choice between two fuel-injected BS6 engine options: a 125 cc engine and a 150 cc engine. The 125 cc motor generates 10 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 9.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm, whereas the 149 cc engine belts out a maximum power of 10 bhp at 7,600 rpm with a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The braking hardware includes 200 mm ventilated disc brake up front and 140 mm drum brake at the back. They also get ABS.

Aprilia Storm

On the other hand, the Aprilia Storm gets a disk brake and a digital instrument cluster. It comes powered by a 124.49 cc engine that delivers 10 bhp at 7,700 rpm with 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Piaggio said the new Aprilia Storm also features enhancements to the 220 mm, twin pot calliper front disc brake. Other notable features include 12-inch black alloy wheels, bold graphics, etc.

Commenting on the twin launch of Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 range and new Aprilia Storm model, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia. As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer’s experience. Brand Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks.”

The new range of 2020 Vespa Facelifts and new Aprilia Storm model are available across Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in India.