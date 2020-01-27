Piaggio India Upgrades Entire Range Of 3-Wheelers To BSVI

Piaggio Vehicles India has updated its entire range of three-wheelers to meet the upcoming BSVI norms. The Italian brand also launched a “ Performance range”, with both diesel and alternative fuel-powered models. The diesel range boasts of a completely new power pack with a 599cc engine pumping out 9.3 Hp of power and 23.5 Nm torque. The engine along with a 5-speed gearbox and new aluminium clutch enhances the load-carrying capability and enables faster trip times. The company’s diesel-powered BS-VI products now ask for an ex-showroom price increase of Rs. 45,000 and the alternate fuel range Rs. 15,000 over equivalent BS-IV products.

The upgraded Cargo range comes with a larger cabin providing better headroom and space thereby enhancing the wellbeing of the driver. The passenger range comes with new safety doors for commuters. The alternate fuel range has been fitted with a 230cc 3-valve engine which promises a smooth, low-noise ride with improved driveability in urban settings. The cargo range is available in deck lengths of 5, 5.5 and 6 feet and in Delivery van and High body options. The passenger range is available in a small body, mid-body, wide-body and extra-wide body configurations. The range is also fuel agnostic with products available in diesel, CNG, LPG and Petrol-powered options.

Commenting on the development, PVPL MD & CEO Mr Diego Graffi said, “We are delighted to be the first 3-Wheeler Manufacturer in India to be completely BSVI ready with our entire range of products. We had started our preparations for BSVI norms well ahead of time and therefore today we are well placed for the transition from BSIV to BSVI.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Saju Nair, EVP and Head of CV Business, PVPL said, “The new BS-VI “Performance Range” reinforces the company’s leadership in innovation and technology for providing superior solutions for last-mile transportation. The “Power Max” diesel range will enable our customers to earn more through better load carrying capability and faster turnaround time and at the same time, our 42 months warranty and improved maintenance intervals significantly reduces the cost for the customer. Similarly, the “Smart” AF range is a benchmark for superior pickup, NVH and urban driveability. Combined with the assurance of low maintenance through 36 months warranty and the unique “Super Saver” free maintenance scheme, this is truly a smart choice for our customers.”