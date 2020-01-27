Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6 Now Available With Factory-Fitted CNG Kit

India’s best-selling car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto was one of the first vehicles to meet the upcoming BSVI norms. Now, the entry-level car has been launched with a factory-fitted CNG kit which promises to offer a mileage of 31.59 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG will be available in two variants – LXi S-CNG and LXi (O) S-CNG. The former has been priced at INR 432,700, while the latter asks for 436,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It is also the brand’s first BS6 compliant CNG vehicle and going forward, the carmaker will offer a wide choice of CNG-powered cars as it will be exiting the diesel-powered segment completely.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. These are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first vehicle to become BS6 compliant, and the company has already sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Altos in the country. With timely upgrades, the brand Alto continues to be the best-selling car in the country for 15 consecutive years. The brand recently introduced the new Alto VXi+ with the Smart play Studio system which introduces a touchscreen infotainment system to the vehicle.

On the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards the environment. We are encouraged with the wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”