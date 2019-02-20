Aprilia 150cc Sportbike To Be Launched In India Next Year

After giving us the sportiest scooters we can buy in the form of the SR 150 and the SR 125, Aprilia has set its focus on the 150cc sportbike segment in India. The bike maker showcased the RS 150 and the Tuono 150 at the Auto Expo 2018, both scaled-down versions of the RSV4 and the Tuono 1100. Since then, the excitement about these products has been high and we’ve been bombarded with questions about their launch date.

Operating under parent brand Piaggio, Aprilia India will introduce four products in the premium 150cc+ segment, where the Yamaha R15 has been the only choice until now for punching above its weight. The new Aprilia motorcycles will be based upon the products displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 and the first example will be introduced by mid-2020. Among the four products, one or more could come fitted with a motor that displaces more than 150cc.

Last year, the company had revealed that with their current engines, both, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 lacked in power in comparison to their rivals, which boast of better tech and more horses. This single cylinder motor made 18 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque, which is almost at par with its direct competitor, the Yamaha R15 V3. In comparison, the Yamaha 150cc motor makes 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque. Clearly, Aprilia intends to lead rather than follow and wants to outdo this power figure not just in terms of torque, but horsepower too.

Features on the Aprilia RS150 showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 included USD telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, a 300mm and 218mm disc at the front and rear respectively, a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, and even an optional quickshifter! How much of that makes it on the final production bike could be anybody’s guess.

However, even with localisation, the bike maker had said that they’re working on the quality to help keep the Aprilia DNA neat without any tinkering to the overall finished product. We think the Tuono 150 and the RS 150 will be perfect rivals to the upcoming Yamaha MT-15 and the YZF R15. Pricing will be key too and we’ll get you more updates on this development as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned!