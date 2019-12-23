BS6 Vespa And Aprilia Range Updated With Fuel Injection; Aprilia SR Gets A 160cc Engine

Piaggio India introduced Fuel Injection technology for its entire Vespa and Aprilia scooter range to comply with Bharat Stage Emission Standard VI (BS6). With this update, the Aprilia SR Range gets a new 160 CC engine which now makes 11 PS peak power. In comparison, the BS4 Aprilia SR 150’s engine cranked out 10.06 hp (10.18 PS). The 125cc engine for the SR range has also been updated with fuel injection which makes both the Aprilia scooters comply with the new norms.

The Vespa range has been updated too and the BS6 models are available across dealerships in India, starting today. Commenting on the incorporation of BS-VI technology across Vespa and Aprilia, Mr Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “We are pleased to transition effectively into BS-VI emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the Government’ efforts on emission, we have achieved a significant reduction in emission through our advanced combustion system. As a global brand, we understand the need to innovate and evolve, in order to build mobility for the future.”

The Aprilia SR range is spread across the SR 125, SR 125 Storm, SR 150, SR 150 Carbon and the SR 150 Race. On the other hand, the Vespa range includes the SXL and VXL scooters, available with 150cc and 125cc engine, and an Elegante version for the VXL range. The official information does not reveal if prices have increased with these updates. However, we expect the BS6 scooters to cost a little more in comparison to their BS4 versions.

In 2020, Aprilia India will introduce four products in the premium 150cc+ segment, where the Yamaha R15 has been the only choice until now for punching above its weight. The new Aprilia motorcycles will be based upon the products displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 and the first example will be introduced by mid-2020. Among the four products, one or more could come fitted with a motor that displaces more than 150cc. The company had revealed that with their current engines, both, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 lacked in power in comparison to their rivals, which boast of better tech and more horses. With these new bikes, Aprilia intends to lead rather than follow and wants to outdo the rival bike’s power figure not just in terms of torque, but horsepower too.