Mahindra YUVO TECH+ 475 DI: Power, Comfort, and Reliability for Farmers

Quick Overview

  • 42 HP tractor powered by a 2980 cc 3-cylinder mBULL engine
  • 191 Nm max torque with 28% backup torque for heavy-duty tasks
  • 2WD and 4WD options for diverse farming and non-farming work
  • 6-year industry-best warranty for long-term peace of mind

Introduction

Mahindra Tractors, India’s leading tractor brand, introduces the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI, a 42 HP tractor built to deliver strength, efficiency, and comfort. Designed for both farming and non-farming tasks, it ensures reliable performance, better fuel efficiency, and long-lasting durability, making it a trusted choice for farmers nationwide.

Engine and Performance

The YUVO TECH+ 475 DI comes with a 2980 cc 3-cylinder mBULL engine that generates 191 Nm of torque with 28% backup torque. This makes it capable of handling a wide range of implements effortlessly.

  • Water separator keeps the engine safe by filtering out water and impurities
  • Reduces corrosion, rust, and clogging in the fuel system
  • Ensures smooth performance and longer engine life

Transmission and PTO

Equipped with a dual clutch system and 12 forward + 3 reverse gears, the tractor runs smoothly even in tough soil or under heavy load.

  • Multi-Speed PTO (MSPTO) allows speed adjustment for rotavators, balers, and other equipment
  • Saves fuel and reduces turnaround time
  • Offers flexibility for different farming and non-farming operations

Hydraulics and Implement Handling

Mahindra has equipped the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI with heavy-duty hydraulics to handle demanding tasks:

  • 2000 kg lift capacity and 29 lpm hydraulic flow
  • Can efficiently operate large and heavy implements
  • Built for long-term reliability

Comfort and Ease of Use

Operator comfort has been a key focus:

  • Spacious and ergonomic seating reduces fatigue
  • Power steering ensures easy maneuvering
  • Controls are thoughtfully placed for efficiency during long working hours

Warranty and Availability

  • 6-year industry-best warranty ensures confidence in durability
  • Available at Mahindra dealerships in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra

Conclusion

The YUVO TECH+ 475 DI is a reliable and easy-to-use tractor. Its strong engine, durable hydraulics, comfortable design, and long warranty make it a great choice for today’s farmers.

