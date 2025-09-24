Mahindra YUVO TECH+ 475 DI: Power, Comfort, and Reliability for Farmers

Quick Overview
- 42 HP tractor powered by a 2980 cc 3-cylinder mBULL engine
- 191 Nm max torque with 28% backup torque for heavy-duty tasks
- 2WD and 4WD options for diverse farming and non-farming work
- 6-year industry-best warranty for long-term peace of mind
Introduction
Mahindra Tractors, India’s leading tractor brand, introduces the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI, a 42 HP tractor built to deliver strength, efficiency, and comfort. Designed for both farming and non-farming tasks, it ensures reliable performance, better fuel efficiency, and long-lasting durability, making it a trusted choice for farmers nationwide.
Engine and Performance
The YUVO TECH+ 475 DI comes with a 2980 cc 3-cylinder mBULL engine that generates 191 Nm of torque with 28% backup torque. This makes it capable of handling a wide range of implements effortlessly.
- Water separator keeps the engine safe by filtering out water and impurities
- Reduces corrosion, rust, and clogging in the fuel system
- Ensures smooth performance and longer engine life
Transmission and PTO
Equipped with a dual clutch system and 12 forward + 3 reverse gears, the tractor runs smoothly even in tough soil or under heavy load.
- Multi-Speed PTO (MSPTO) allows speed adjustment for rotavators, balers, and other equipment
- Saves fuel and reduces turnaround time
- Offers flexibility for different farming and non-farming operations
Hydraulics and Implement Handling
Mahindra has equipped the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI with heavy-duty hydraulics to handle demanding tasks:
- 2000 kg lift capacity and 29 lpm hydraulic flow
- Can efficiently operate large and heavy implements
- Built for long-term reliability
Comfort and Ease of Use
Operator comfort has been a key focus:
- Spacious and ergonomic seating reduces fatigue
- Power steering ensures easy maneuvering
- Controls are thoughtfully placed for efficiency during long working hours
Warranty and Availability
- 6-year industry-best warranty ensures confidence in durability
- Available at Mahindra dealerships in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra
Conclusion
The YUVO TECH+ 475 DI is a reliable and easy-to-use tractor. Its strong engine, durable hydraulics, comfortable design, and long warranty make it a great choice for today’s farmers.