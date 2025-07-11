Peace of Mind, Plugged In: Tata Motors Introduces Lifetime EV Battery Warranty for Curvv.ev & Nexon.ev

4-Point Overview:
- Lifetime Battery Warranty (15 years) now covers Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh
- Unlimited kilometers covered, removing long-term battery worries
- ₹50,000 loyalty benefit for existing Tata EV customers upgrading
- Tata strengthens its EV leadership by making electric mobility more reliable and reassuring
Introduction: The Future Just Got More Assuring
Let’s face it — buying an electric vehicle is exciting, but for many, the lingering worry of long-term battery health often dims the spark. Tata Motors has just taken a major step to eliminate that fear. The company is now offering a Lifetime High-Voltage (HV) Battery Warranty for its Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh, turning EV ownership into a true peace of mind experience.
Whether you’re a first-time buyer or already part of the TATA.ev family, this warranty promises a carefree, future-ready drive — with unlimited kilometer coverage for 15 years.
A Warranty That Doesn’t Stop at Words
After receiving a strong response for its Lifetime HV Battery Warranty on the Harrier.ev, Tata Motors is extending the same assurance to its other two best-selling electric SUVs — the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh.
This warranty isn’t just for new buyers. Existing owners who are registered as the first owners of these models will also be eligible — making it a rare gesture of trust and customer care.
Why This Move Matters
For most buyers, battery health has been the biggest unknown in EV ownership. How long will it last? What happens when performance drops? Tata’s warranty answers all those questions in one confident move. It’s one of the most comprehensive battery coverages available in India today.
Paired with ₹8–9 lakh estimated savings in running costs over 10 years, this new offer changes the EV game completely. It not only secures your present but also boosts long-term resale value, giving you greater confidence down the road.
Loyalty Has Its Rewards
As a cherry on top, Tata Motors is offering a ₹50,000 loyalty benefit for existing TATA.ev customers who upgrade to either of the eligible models. This move sweetens the deal and makes it even easier for loyal users to embrace the next generation of Tata EVs.
Quick Table Summary
|Feature
|Details
|Models Covered
|Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh
|Warranty Term
|Lifetime (15 years or unlimited km)
|Eligibility
|First-time & existing customers (first owner)
|Loyalty Benefit
|₹50,000 for existing Tata EV owners
|Running Cost Savings (Est.)
|₹8–9 lakh over 10 years
Conclusion: Tata Is Driving the Confidence Movement
Tata Motors isn’t just selling electric vehicles — it’s redefining what ownership should feel like. By tackling the biggest fear head-on with this Lifetime Battery Warranty, the brand is making electric mobility safer, smarter, and more reassuring for Indian buyers.
So if you’ve been on the fence about EVs, this might just be the peace of mind you were waiting for — fully charged and ready to roll.