Aston Martin reveals the Vantage S with 680hp and sharper dynamics. Goes 0–100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

4-Point Overview:
- Aston Martin Vantage S gets a 15hp bump to hit a thrilling 680hp, the highest ever for a Vantage.
- 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to better throttle response and sportier tuning.
- Suspension tweaks and chassis upgrades make it feel tighter, more agile, and more fun to drive.
- Visual upgrades include a full-width spoiler, 21-inch alloys, and ‘S’ badges all around.
Intro: Meet the Vantage With Extra Bite
If the regular Aston Martin Vantage is a gentleman in a racing suit, the new Vantage S is the same gentleman — but now with rolled-up sleeves, gloves on, and ready for a track day.
It’s everything you love about Aston Martin’s entry-level sports car, but now a little faster, a little sharper, and a whole lot more focused. This is the most powerful Vantage ever built for the road — and it’s made for those who want their weekend drive to feel like a qualifying lap.
More Power, More Excitement
At its core, the Vantage S still packs the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. But this time, it’s been reworked by Aston Martin to deliver 680 horsepower, a 15hp increase over the standard Vantage.
Torque remains at 800Nm, but it now peaks a bit higher in the rev range (3,000–6,000rpm), giving the car a stronger pull in mid-range acceleration. Paired with the same 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive setup, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds — shaving a tenth off its predecessor’s time.
The top speed? 325 km/h, unchanged, but getting there feels even more thrilling now.
Built for the Corners Too
But this car isn’t just about straight-line speed. Aston Martin went under the skin to make the Vantage S more agile, especially around tight bends and twisty roads.
Here’s what’s new:
- Recalibrated adaptive dampers improve cornering confidence without sacrificing comfort.
- Rear springs are softer, giving a better ride at low speeds.
- Rear subframe is now directly bolted to the body, ditching rubber bushings for more precision.
- Steering geometry has been revised, improving grip and response during hard cornering.
The end result? It’s a sports car that feels alive, connected, and ready to dance through corners.
Vantage vs Vantage S: Side-by-Side Comparison
|Feature
|Vantage
|Vantage S
|Power
|665 hp
|680 hp
|Torque
|800 Nm
|800 Nm
|0-100 km/h Time
|3.5 seconds
|3.4 seconds
|Rear Subframe Mounting
|Rubber bushes
|Solid mount
|Downforce @ Top Speed
|~60 kg (est.)
|111 kg
|Suspension Tuning
|Standard
|Sharper + Softer rear
Design: Function Meets Flair
On the outside, the Vantage S doesn’t shout — but it certainly speaks the language of speed. The most obvious change? A full-width decklid spoiler that helps produce 44kg of extra downforce at the rear. Up front and underneath, aerodynamic updates contribute another 67kg, giving it a total of 111kg of added grip at top speed.
It also comes with:
- 21-inch satin black alloy wheels with red accents
- Bronze brake calipers
- Bonnet aero blades
- And yes — those proud little ‘S’ badges on the fenders
Inside, the ‘S’ design theme continues with:
- Carbon-fibre and Alcantara trims
- Optional red highlights on the drive mode dial, seat belts, and stitching
- And embroidered ‘S’ logos on the headrests and door sills
You still get all the modern comforts like the 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and all the ADAS features to keep it usable every day.
Conclusion: For Those Who Want More
The Aston Martin Vantage S isn’t just about numbers. It’s about feel. About tightening the connection between the driver and the road. About reminding you why you fell in love with driving in the first place.
It’s not a wild departure from the Vantage. Instead, it’s a respectful evolution — adding finesse, speed, and thrill in just the right amounts.
So if you’re looking for a car that looks refined, drives angry, and still feels distinctly Aston, the Vantage S is your answer. It’s fast, focused, and full of personality — just the way we like our sports cars.