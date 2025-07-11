  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • KTM’s Adventure Game Just Leveled Up: 390 Adventure X and Global-Spec Enduro R Launched in India KTM’s Adventure Game Just Le...

KTM’s Adventure Game Just Leveled Up: 390 Adventure X and Global-Spec Enduro R Launched in India

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

4-Point Overview:

  • KTM India launches updated 390 Adventure X and international-spec 390 Adventure Enduro R
  • 390 Adventure X now features cruise control, cornering ABS, ride modes, and MTC
  • Global-spec Enduro R comes equipped with high-spec suspension and hardcore off-road kit
  • Priced at ₹3.03 lakh (Adv X) and ₹3.53 lakh (Enduro R) — both ex-showroom

Intro: For The Rider Who Wants It All

If you thought KTM’s 390 Adventure lineup already packed a punch, wait until you see what just hit Indian roads. KTM has rolled out two upgraded variants: the new 390 Adventure X — smarter, safer, and more tech-laden than ever — and the 390 Adventure Enduro R, straight from the brand’s global Dakar-ready spec sheet.

Whether you’re a long-haul tourer or a trail-hunting purist, there’s now a 390 KTM built just for you.

KTM 390 Adventure X: More Tech, Same Wild Heart

The updated 390 Adventure X is no longer just a stepping stone into the ADV world — it’s a fully loaded machine in its own right.

Here’s what’s new:

  • Cruise control for effortless highway riding
  • Cornering ABS (cABS) for added safety during leaned-in braking
  • Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) to handle rough patches and loose terrain
  • Ride Modes — Street, Rain, and Off-road — at the flick of a switch

This variant retains the 398.63cc, 46 PS liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It’s designed for versatility, comfort, and performance — now with tech that matches its spirit.

KTM 390 Adventure Enduro R: The Real Off-Road Weapon

Then there’s the 390 Adventure Enduro R — a no-compromise, Dakar-inspired machine for the purist.

Imported in its global-spec trim, it boasts:

  • Fully adjustable long-travel suspension (230mm travel front & rear)
  • Spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear) wrapped in rugged Karoo 4 rubber
  • Minimal TFT dashboard, quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and off-road ABS

With 277mm ground clearance and a dry weight of just 159 kg, it’s built to take a beating and keep going — perfect for trail junkies.

Quick Spec Comparison

FeatureKTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Enduro R
Price (Ex-showroom)₹3.03 lakh₹3.53 lakh
Who It’s ForLong-distance riders & tech loversHardcore trail riders & off-road junkies
Cruise ControlYes – with cruise and speed limiter modesNo
Cornering ABSYes – safer braking even while leaningNo – but Off-road ABS is available
Ride ModesStreet, Rain, Off-roadNot available
Suspension Travel (F/R)170mm (front) / 177mm (rear) (estimated)230mm (front & rear) – built for tough trails
Wheels & TyresAlloy wheels with tubeless tyresSpoked wheels, tubetype (21” front, 18” rear)
Riding FocusComfort, safety, and highway versatilityRaw performance and max control off-road

Conclusion: One Platform, Two Personalities

With these new variants, KTM India has nailed the art of giving riders choice — whether you’re touring the Himalayas or chasing trails deep in the jungle.

The 390 Adventure X offers premium features once reserved for top-tier bikes, while the Enduro R opens a new chapter for Indian off-roaders looking for global-spec performance without compromises.

In short — KTM just made the 390 platform more exciting, and your next ride a lot more interesting.

Scroll to Top