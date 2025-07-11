KTM’s Adventure Game Just Leveled Up: 390 Adventure X and Global-Spec Enduro R Launched in India

4-Point Overview:
- KTM India launches updated 390 Adventure X and international-spec 390 Adventure Enduro R
- 390 Adventure X now features cruise control, cornering ABS, ride modes, and MTC
- Global-spec Enduro R comes equipped with high-spec suspension and hardcore off-road kit
- Priced at ₹3.03 lakh (Adv X) and ₹3.53 lakh (Enduro R) — both ex-showroom
Intro: For The Rider Who Wants It All
If you thought KTM’s 390 Adventure lineup already packed a punch, wait until you see what just hit Indian roads. KTM has rolled out two upgraded variants: the new 390 Adventure X — smarter, safer, and more tech-laden than ever — and the 390 Adventure Enduro R, straight from the brand’s global Dakar-ready spec sheet.
Whether you’re a long-haul tourer or a trail-hunting purist, there’s now a 390 KTM built just for you.
KTM 390 Adventure X: More Tech, Same Wild Heart
The updated 390 Adventure X is no longer just a stepping stone into the ADV world — it’s a fully loaded machine in its own right.
Here’s what’s new:
- Cruise control for effortless highway riding
- Cornering ABS (cABS) for added safety during leaned-in braking
- Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) to handle rough patches and loose terrain
- Ride Modes — Street, Rain, and Off-road — at the flick of a switch
This variant retains the 398.63cc, 46 PS liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It’s designed for versatility, comfort, and performance — now with tech that matches its spirit.
KTM 390 Adventure Enduro R: The Real Off-Road Weapon
Then there’s the 390 Adventure Enduro R — a no-compromise, Dakar-inspired machine for the purist.
Imported in its global-spec trim, it boasts:
- Fully adjustable long-travel suspension (230mm travel front & rear)
- Spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear) wrapped in rugged Karoo 4 rubber
- Minimal TFT dashboard, quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and off-road ABS
With 277mm ground clearance and a dry weight of just 159 kg, it’s built to take a beating and keep going — perfect for trail junkies.
Quick Spec Comparison
|Feature
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹3.03 lakh
|₹3.53 lakh
|Who It’s For
|Long-distance riders & tech lovers
|Hardcore trail riders & off-road junkies
|Cruise Control
|Yes – with cruise and speed limiter modes
|No
|Cornering ABS
|Yes – safer braking even while leaning
|No – but Off-road ABS is available
|Ride Modes
|Street, Rain, Off-road
|Not available
|Suspension Travel (F/R)
|170mm (front) / 177mm (rear) (estimated)
|230mm (front & rear) – built for tough trails
|Wheels & Tyres
|Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres
|Spoked wheels, tubetype (21” front, 18” rear)
|Riding Focus
|Comfort, safety, and highway versatility
|Raw performance and max control off-road
Conclusion: One Platform, Two Personalities
With these new variants, KTM India has nailed the art of giving riders choice — whether you’re touring the Himalayas or chasing trails deep in the jungle.
The 390 Adventure X offers premium features once reserved for top-tier bikes, while the Enduro R opens a new chapter for Indian off-roaders looking for global-spec performance without compromises.
In short — KTM just made the 390 platform more exciting, and your next ride a lot more interesting.