Volkswagen Partners With Zoomcar In India For A Subscription-based Model

The transformation in the mobility space has presented new and innovative options to those who seek to purchase a car. Broadening that spectrum of shared mobility in India, Volkswagen has partnered with self-drive, shared mobility platform Zoomcar. Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to a host of other benefits. Two hundred Volkswagen Polos will be made available initially.

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility business by the year 2030. This is likely to occur owing to the country’s growing skilled workforce followed by increasing urbanization, rise in living standards and enhanced disposable income that has been a significant growth driver of this sector. Volkswagen and Zoomcar intend to deepen this partnership by offering other vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future. Within this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial, maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care) that will enhance the overall subscription experience.

The Volkswagen Group is currently working with a renewed focus for India, under the India 2.0 Project. Under this new plan, the group’s brand Skoda will take the lead for a planned model campaign for the Indian market. Volkswagen Group is investing one billion euros towards the implementation of the project, which will ensure the products are perfectly suited to the Indian market. Skoda Auto will also set up an engineering centre in the country. All models designed and produced locally in India in the future will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, which already fulfils the stricter legal requirements for India that come into force in 2020.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters into shared mobility and subscription services. As a brand, world over, we intend to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. We’re delighted to offer our best-selling carline – Volkswagen Polo through this channel, which enables prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.”

Speaking on this partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said, “Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India’s only shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe. Given Volkswagen’s long history as an innovator within the automotive space, we felt they were a natural partner as we look to provide an affordable, flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.”