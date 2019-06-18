Paper Fight: MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier

Last month, MG Motor revealed its first car for the Indian market, the Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May, 2019 in the city of Mumbai. The Hector will offer internet connectivity, with the next-gen iSMART technology which promises safe, connected, and fun experiences. The Hector will be competing against the likes of the newly launched Harrier and the well-established Compass. Let’s have a look at how the Hector goes up against the segment best-seller, the Tata Harrier:

Dimensions

The Hector is 1,835 mm wide and 1,760 mm tall. However, the Hector is 57 mm longer than the Harrier and also has a wheelbase of around 2,750 mm, which is 9 mm longer than the Harrier. The Hector also gets a 60-litre fuel tank, which is 10-litres more than the Harrier.

MG Hector Tata Harrier Length (mm) 4655 4598 Width (mm) 1835 1894 Height (mm) 1760 1706 Wheelbase (mm) 2750 2741 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 60 50

Chassis and Design

In terms of chassis and design, the Harrier and Hector, both get the unconventional LED DRL and low-headlight design, which not only improves the visibility but also enhances the premium and unique feel of the car. Both the cars get a set of R17 alloys in the higher variants, however, the Harrier gets a smaller set of 16-inch steel rims in the lower trims, while the Hector gets a set of 17-inch steel rims. The Hector also gets front and rear disc brakes, while the Harrier only gets front disc brakes and a couple of drum brakes at the rear. Unlike the Harrier, the Hector is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin much more spacious and airy.

MG Hector Tata Harrier Front Suspension McPherson Strut With Stabilizer Bar McPherson Strut With Coil Spring and Anti-Roll Bar Rear Suspension Semi-Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam Semi-Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring Front Brakes Disc Disc Rear Brakes Disc Drum Wheels (Top Variants) 215/60 R17 Alloys 235/65 R17 Alloys Wheels (Lower Variants) 215/60 R17 Steel 235/70 R16 Steel

Features

Talking about the features, the Hector is definitely a feature-loaded car when compared to the Tata Harrier. However, the Hector still misses out on driving modes and practical storage spaces, when compared to the Harrier. The Hector also gets a first-in-class voice-controlled infotainment system and many more features which make it one of the smartest cars in India.

MG Hector Tata Harrier Airbags 6-airbags 6-airbags 360 Camera View Yes No Ambient Lighting System Yes No Panoramic Sunroof Yes No Powered Tailgate Yes No Voice-controlled Infortainment Yes No In-built Internet Connectivity Yes No

Engine and Transmission

The Hector is available in 3 engine options: Petrol, Petrol-Hybrid and Diesel. The Petrol and Petrol-Hybrid, both get a 1.5-litre, intercooled engine, which produces 143 PS at about 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 3,600 rpm. However, the Diesel variant gets a more powerful 2-litre engine which produces 170 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 2,500 rpm. All the engine options are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol version is also available with the option of a 6-speed DCT gearbox. On the other hand, the Harrier is only available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which is capable of producing 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 2,500 rpm. Currently, the Harrier is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector Tata Harrier Engine Displacement – Petrol/Hybrid (cc) 1451 – Type Turbocharged – Power (PS @ rpm) 143 @ 5000 – Torque (Nm @ rpm) 250 @ 3600 – Gearbox 6-speed Manual/Automatic – Engine Displacement – Diesel (cc) 1956 1956 Type Turbocharged Turbocharged Power (PS @ rpm) 170 @ 3750 140 @ 3750 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 350 @ 2500 350 @ 2500 Gearbox 6-speed Manual 6-speed Manual

Price

The prices for the MG Hector are expected to start from INR 13 lakhs, to compete with the Tata Harrier which is also priced at INR 12.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).