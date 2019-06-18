Trending:
Live From The Revolt Intellicorp Electric Motorcycle Launch

The Indian start-up, Revolt Intellicorp, led by Micromax Co-Founder, Rahul Sharma, has eventually completed its homologation process and has now received all the necessary approvals from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This means that India’s first ARAI-certified, AI-enabled, electric-motorcycle is ready for production. Revolt Intellicorp truly believes in a bright and eco-friendly future, which is why they want to revolutionize the automotive industry and replace fuel-burning engines with all-electric powertrains. Last week, Revolt Motors had announced that the launch of their new AI-enabled electric bike would be held on the 18th of June in Delhi. This article will be updated in real time in the space below. Until then, keep that refresh button handy and allow us to tell you a little more about the new upcoming AI-enabled electric bike.

Revolt Intellicorp Smart Motorcycle

1:00 – The founder and CEO of Revolt Intellicorp, Mr Rahul Sharma

revolt 1

1:05 – The disadvantages of using fossil fuels is explained

revolt 2

1:10 – The EV revolution is coming

revolt 3

1:15 – The team behind this company

revolt 4 revolty 5

1:18 – Phone connectivity using Bluetooth

phone connectivity bluetooth connectivity

1:25 – Tracking and real-time battery indicator

phone connectivity maps on revolt

1:30 – Types of charging

types of charging 1

types of charging 2

1:32 – Partner companies

partners partners 2

1:34 – Mobile swapping stations to be offered across many cities to charge the bike. This new solution is much better when compared to petrol stations.

charging 1

1:40 – The 4 different options to charge the bike.

charging 2 charging 3

1:42 – The new bike will also be getting a Geofencing feature, which can limit the distance the bike travels. This means if you have to lend the bike to a friend, you will be able to control how long or how far he/she can take it.

geofencing

1:50 – Finally revealed

revealed
revealed 6
revealed 5
revealed 2
rebvealed 4
revealed

