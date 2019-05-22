Paper Fight: Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Ford Ecosport vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Vitara Brezza

The segment of sub-4-metre SUVs has grown exponentially over the last few years. In a market that loves its SUVs, it makes sense to offer one, with dimensions suitable for every day, city driving. The raised stance, combined with a high seating position, and aggressive looks is what appeals to many. Korean car maker, Hyundai too, has come to join this segment, with their newly launched Venue SUV. This car would be competing against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. If you are looking for a car in this segment, this on paper comparison would help you decide which one to go for, do read ahead.

Price

Pricing is very crucial in the Indian market, holding the capacity to make a car successful. Below is a comparison of various variants of these cars, do have a look. The Brezza currently is offered only with a diesel motor while the Mahindra comes with no automatic gearbox. The newly launched Venue happens to match the Nexon in terms of starting price, however, the complex dual-clutch automatic transmission demands a higher price compared to Nexon’s AMT. The Ecosport offers a torque converter type automatic gearbox while the Brezza, just like the Nexon offers an AMT. It is interesting to note that only the Nexon and Brezza offer automatic transmission with the diesel motors, so if you want a diesel automatic, you just have two options in this segment.

Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Ford Ecosport Mahindra XUV300 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Base Petrol (Manual) 6.5 Lakh 6.49 Lakh 7.83 Lakh 7.9 Lakh NA Top-end petrol (Manual) 10.6 Lakh 9.35 Lakh 11.38 Lakh 11.49 Lakh NA Base Petrol (Automatic) 9.35 Lakh 7.84 Lakh 9.76 Lakh NA NA Top-end Petrol (Automatic) 11.1 Lakh 9.95 Lakh 11.36 Lakh NA NA Base diesel (Manual) 7.75 Lakh 7.49 Lakh 8.43 Lakh 8.49 Lakh 7.78 Lakh Top-end diesel (Manual) 10.84 Lakh 10.20 Lakh 11.9 Lakh 11.99 Lakh 9.99 Lakh Base diesel (Automatic) NA 8.85 Lakh NA NA 8.93 Lakh Top-end diesel (Automatic) NA 10.90 Lakh NA NA 10.5 Lakh

Petrol Engine

A petrol engine offers refinement, unlike the cluttering diesel motor, a petrol engine feels rather smooth and silent. Petrol motors also rev freely, mostly all the way above 6,000 rpm. As mentioned above, the Brezza does not come with a petrol motor so has been eliminated from this comparison. The Ford Ecosport offers the most powerful engine, with the Venue coming a close second. However, with a better DCT gearbox and additional torque over the Ecosport, expect the Venue to be a better performer. Mahindra offers the most torquey motor in this segment while the Nexon too, manages to shell out decent numbers. In terms of fuel efficiency, all these cars come pretty close, with the Venue winning but only by that much.

Hyundai Venue Ford Ecosport Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Capacity 1.2-litre | 1-litre 1.5-litre | 1-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Induction N/A | Turbocharged N/A | Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Number of cylinders 4 | 3 3 | 3 3 3 Maximum Power 81 PS | 120 PS 123 PS | 125 PS 110 PS 110 PS Maximum Torque 114 Nm | 172 Nm 150 Nm | 170 Nm 170 Nm 200 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT | 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT | 6-Speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT Claimed Efficiency 17.52 kmpl | 18.27 kmpl/18.15 kmpl 17 kmpl (MT)/14.8 kmpl (AT) | 18.1 kmpl 17 kmpl 17 kmpl

Diesel Engine

The torquey diesel motors are lovely to drive. Despite being a bit noisier than the petrol motors, diesel motors offer a wave of torque, which can be quite useful on highways, enabling one to overtake without changing gears. The Brezza may lack in terms of numbers but happens to be the most frugal offering here. The Mahindra continues to offer the highest torque, and in this case the highest power figure too. As mentioned above, only the Nexon and Brezza offer an automatic gearbox option with the oil burner.

Hyundai Venue Ford Ecosport Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Capacity 1.4-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.3-litre Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Number of cylinders 4 4 4 4 4 Maximum Power 90 PS 100 PS 110 PS 115 PS 90 PS Maximum Torque 220 Nm 205 Nm 260 Nm 300 Nm 200 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Claimed Efficiency 23.7 kmpl 23 kmpl 22 kmpl 20 kmpl 24.3 kmpl

Safety Features

With the new government safety mandate coming in, all these cars have been equipped with the best possible safety features. While dual airbags, ABS and the works are offered as standard across all variants, these cars offer further much more, do read ahead.

Hyundai Venue: The Venue, in its top end trims comes with a decent six airbags, keeping the occupants safe in case of a mishap.

The Venue, in its top end trims comes with a decent six airbags, keeping the occupants safe in case of a mishap. Ford Ecosport: On offer in the top end variants are side and curtain airbags. Moreover, the automatic variant comes with ESC as well.

On offer in the top end variants are side and curtain airbags. Moreover, the automatic variant comes with ESC as well. Tata Nexon: This car has been awarded the title of India’s safest SUV, with a Global NCAP crash test rating of 5-stars.

This car has been awarded the title of India’s safest SUV, with a Global NCAP crash test rating of 5-stars. Mahindra XUV300: This car comes with a host of safety features including a whopping 7 airbags, front parking sensors, second-row seatbelt reminder, all disc brakes and more.

This car comes with a host of safety features including a whopping 7 airbags, front parking sensors, second-row seatbelt reminder, all disc brakes and more. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The Maruti too has been awarded a decent crash test rating of 4-stars by Global NCAP.

Additional Features

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV300 is arguably the most loaded SUV in this segment. It comes with a number of features, including dual zone climate control, a sunroof, tyre position indicator, heated mirrors and much more. The Ecosport too, does not lack to behind, offering the latest Sync 3 infotainment system and the My Key feature which lets you restrict the performance of the car and the volume of the infotainment. The Venue, too comes with a sunroof and also offers internet connectivity, the first time its seen in our market, not only in this segment. The BlueLink system will offer you 33 unique features including remote climate control, remote access and much more. The Nexon offers a unique feature, wherein a band can be used as the key of the car, letting you do whatever you want, without worrying about losing your key. The Brezza comes with utilitarian features including Android Auto and cruise control.

Verdict

The Ford Ecopsort has arguably been the first choice for car buyers in this segment. Tata too, with their 5-star crash rating, has been able to get the attention of many buyers. The newly launched Mahindra XUV300 too, has been accumulating huge bookings ever since it was launched. The Brezza, on the other hand, continues to be the highest selling car in this segment. While on paper, the Venue seems to be a good competitor to these established cars, we can not yet comment on how the car would perform in real life, so stay tuned for an in-depth review, after which a firm verdict could be made.