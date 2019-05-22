2020 TVS Jupiter: What Should You Expect?

In the past few years, TVS has sold over 2 million units of the Jupiter, which easily makes this scooter the best-selling product of TVS over the years. The scooter is named after the biggest planet in our solar system, and it has clearly proven its worth. Last year though, the Jupiter Grande edition was launched with minor cosmetic upgrades, as it had a funky and cool design. But, this new edition didn’t attract much attention from the public, nor did it help TVS in boosting the sales of the scooter. So now TVS is gearing up to launch the 2020 Jupiter, which will not only have cosmetic but a whole lot of mechanical upgrades, to make the scooter BS-VI compliant.

The chassis and overall body dynamics of the Jupiter are likely to stay untouched, however, the headlamp, taillamp and side indicators will most likely get a new design and will be fitted with LEDs. TVS may also add chrome-lining to enhance the premium look of the scooter. Unlike the existing semi-digital instrument console, the 2020 Jupiter will be fitted with a fully-digital tachometer like the NTorq, and it may also get the Bluetooth connectivity feature. This new version will mostly retain the same telescopic front forks and adjustable twin rear shocks, while the braking duties will likely remain untouched and would be handled by the front disc brake and rear drum brake from the existing model.

The engine specifications would have a slight change to accommodate the new fuel injection system, to comply with the BS-VI norms declared by the Indian government. The addition of the new fuel injection technology will not only improve the fuel economy of the scooter but will also improve throttle response and increase the power output of the engine. The performance numbers would be slightly better than the existing BS-IV model that gets a 109.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, OHC engine which can produce about 7.9 HP at 7,500 rpm and around 8.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The updated Jupiter will also get the same V Matic transmission as the current generation model.

As the 2020 TVS Jupiter will definitely be well-equipped and better than the existing Jupiter, it would also result in a slight increase in price. The expected prices for the new-gen Jupiter would start around Rs 55,000 – Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), and the scooter would likely be revealed by the end of this year and should go on sale early next year.