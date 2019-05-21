CEAT Strengthens Its Association With Hyundai With The Launch Of The Venue

On the day of the launch of the brand new Venue, Ceat too announced its association with Hyundai. The Ceat SecuraDrive Tubeless tyres are specially customized for this new compact SUV and will be available in 215/60R16 size. These tyres are particularly designed to provide a comfortable driving experience and better control at higher speeds. The Ceat SecuraDrive Tubeless tyres also have an enhanced pitch sequence that helps in reducing the noise levels while commuting.

Additionally, the wide longitudinal grooves, the smart compounding and the mixing technology of the SecuraDrive Tubeless tyres help keep the vehicle within the driver’s control on wet and dry road conditions. These tyres will be standard across all the variants in Venue, despite the larger alloy sizes in the top-end variants. Since the Venue exhibits a tough and bold character, Ceat will make sure the SecuraDrive tubeless tyres will match up to Hyundai’s signature design language and maintain the vehicle’s solid and full volume wheel arch. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,590 mm tall and gets 16-inch rims, these specifications prove that this car is a true compact SUV.

The Venue will be getting a total of 4 drivetrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 HP and 114 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1-litre petrol engine producing 120 HP and 172 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic gearbox and finally a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP and 220 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The prices for the Venue base model start at INR 6,50,000 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 11,10,500 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-end variant.

Commenting on this association, Mr Amit Tolani, Vice President – Marketing, CEAT Ltd said: “It’s a pleasure to partner with Hyundai once again for the launch of Venue. We are glad to deliver SecuraDrive Tubeless tyres as per Hyundai’s expectations of low rolling resistance for excellent control at high speeds while maintaining the safety and comfort of the passenger and driver on a priority.”