Maruti Suzuki Continues To Expand Its Service Network, 200 Workshops Added In 2018-19

Known to have an extensive sales and service network all over the country, the largest car maker of India, Maruti Suzuki continues to expand its service network. The brand has added over 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network, which is the largest addition to service network by an automobile company in the country in a year. This takes the total network of the company to 3,634 workshops strong across 1,789 towns and cities. This implies that a brand new Maruti Suzuki workshop is inaugurated every second day in the country.

Here is a list of facilities offered by the extensive service network of Maruti Suzuki:

Quick Response Team (QRT): In a move to offer faster on-road assistance for customers’ cars, a first-of-its-kind integrated service initiative, the Quick Response Team (QRT) on bikes was rolled out in 250 cities. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 340 QRTs bike riders who have served over 16,000 customer calls since its launch in October 2018.

Night Service: Maruti Suzuki offers the facility of Night Service for its customers at select workshop locations. Currently, this service is available in Gurgaon, Sahibabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar and has met with high customer response.

Transparency via digital communication: All communications regarding repair estimates, time to be taken to service the vehicle etc. are informed over SMS to customers. For any new repairs which customer is unaware, he/she gets an SMS with details and seeking permission to go ahead with the job. This service brings transparency and speeds up the approval system besides being non-intrusive into the customer’s time.

Talking about the rationale behind the service network expansion, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Our endeavour is to have a life long relationship with customers. Having established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades, we are committed to strengthening it further with more workshops and quality of service experience. With an active shift in lifestyles, we are bringing new initiatives to align with the expectations of today’s new age customers. Recent customer care initiatives include QRT on bikes to reach a breakdown vehicle in quick time provide seamless service experience.”