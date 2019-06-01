Audi A3 Celebrates Five Years In India With A Massive Price Cut

To celebrate five years of the A3 sedan in India, Audi has announced a price update. The carmaker will now offer the sedan at a special price, which starts at INR 28,99,000. That amount will get you the petrol-powered 35 TFSI Premium Plus trim which was earlier priced at INR 33.12 lakh.

The price cut is across trim levels, where the 35 TFSI Technology variant now asks for INR 30.99 lakh instead of INR 34.57 lakh, the TDI Premium Plus asks for INR 29.99 lakh instead of INR 34.93 lakh and the 35 TDI Technology variant is priced at INR 31.99 lakh instead of the earlier price of INR 36.12 lakh. Fitted with new-age bits like LED headlights and taillights the Audi A3 is offered with a choice of two engines – the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine (35 TDI) which produces a maximum power of 143hp and the 1.4-litre TFSI engine (35 TFSI), which produces a maximum power of 150hp. The Audi A3 35 TFSI also comes fitted with Cylinder on Demand (COD) technology which enhances efficiency technology. The sedan is fuel efficient is rated for of 19.2 km/l (A3 35 TFSI) and 20.38 km/l (A3 35 TDI) as per ARAI certification.

The strong feature list of the Audi A3 sedan includes Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, 2 Zone AC with rear vents and Entry LED lights with Audi logo. The S line package is now available in the Audi A3 sedan and boasts of S line front and rear bumpers and side skirts, S line radiator grille, S line rear diffuser, tailpipes in chrome, illuminated door sill trim with S logo and S line badge on the front fenders.

The Audi A3 sedan since its launch in India in 2014 has been a popular vehicle and offers the Audi experience in a compact form and at a competitive price. Rivalling the likes of the Mercedes CLA, the A3 is also offered in a cabriolet form which comes fitted with a canvas roof that can unlatch automatically and go rest at the back at the flick of a switch. The A3 is due for an update and the new version will introduce a Sportback form which could be introduced here too.