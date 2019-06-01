Honda Activa BS-VI To Be Launched On 12th June?

India’s best-selling and most popular scooter, the Activa, is now set to get an upgrade, to comply with the new BS-VI government norms. Since its inception, Honda’s top-seller has been people’s favourite 2-wheeler and is currently called the Activa 5G. To meet the new norms before the April 2020 deadline, the existing Activa engine will in all probability get a new fuel injection system along with a new frame, to improve the safety and stability of the scooter at high speeds. Honda recently announced that they will be launching a new scooter on the 12th of June. So, is Honda launching the new BS-VI model of the Activa, which would be called the Activa 6G or would it be an all-new scooter?

If Honda launches the new BS6-compliant Activa 6G, it would be Honda’s first scooter to meet the new emissions standards. However, we feel the Activa 125 might also be getting the BS-VI version soon enough, as the market is now flooded with many new 125cc scooters. Since the Activa is Honda’s best-selling model, chances are that both, the 125cc and 110cc models might get an all-new BS-VI compliant engine. If Honda does go down this route, the 110cc model, the Activa 6G will likely come with a fuel-injected system which could improve engine refinement to quite an extent, and might also get all-new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity for a more comfortable and connected ride. While the 125cc, Activa 125 will also get the fuel-injection system and a bunch of new connected features for your phone along with a more rigid and strong frame.

So, a new BS-VI Activa 125 would be the perfect rival for these new 2-wheelers. Back in 2018, the Activa 125 received a few upgrades, like a new LED headlamp, 4-in-1 lock switch and a three-step preload adjustable rear suspension. Apart from these updates, there have been no styling or mechanical changes. With the launch of the new Aprilia Storm and the Maestro Edge 125, the 125cc segment is getting a lot of competition. So, our best bet is that Honda will be launching the BS-VI Activa with 2 engine options on the 12th of June.