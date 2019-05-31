Aprilia Storm 125 With CBS Launched In India At INR 65,000

Offering an equally-priced alternative to the likes of the brilliant TVS Ntorq, Piaggio India has launched the Aprilia Storm 125 scooter in India. Available in Matte Yellow and Matte Red, the Storm 125 has been priced at INR 65,000 (Ex-showroom) and will be available across Vespa & Aprilia showrooms across India.

Also Read: Aprilia 150cc Sportbike To Be Launched In India Next Year

In terms of styling, the Storm 125 is identical to the SR 150 and the SR 125. However, there are certain things which have helped to bring the price down. Most importantly, the front disc brake has been replaced with a drum unit (150mm front, 140mm rear) and to comply with new regulations, the scooter features a CBS (Combi braking system). Besides that, in terms of styling, the Storm is identical to the SR range of Aprilias, save for some different graphics. What’s also new is 12″ wide-pattern rubber which appears dual-purpose by the looks of it. Powering the Aprilia Storm is a 125 cc three valve engine which cranks out 9.52 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Fuel tank capacity stands at 6.5-litres.

The Aprilia Storm 125 will be up against the TVS Ntorq and the Honda Grazia, where both have been doing quite well as sporty, yet, affordable scooters. Where the Ntorq boasts about technology and a racing connection, the Grazia stands out as a stylish and reliable offering from a name which is household in India. There are other differently-styled alternatives like the Suzuki Burgmann, the Access 125, the Activa 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125 too. Bookings for this Aprilia have already begun, and the Storm can be booked for a down payment of just Rs 4,999. The deliveries of the Storm 125 scooters are expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.

Commenting on the launch of Storm, Mr Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia Storm in India. Known for its undisputed racing heritage, Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products for the youth of the country that reflect the true characters of brand Aprilia. The storm has a dynamic exterior theme with vibrant colours, specially designed wide terrain tyres, 125 cc engine and customisation through accessories that make it unique.”