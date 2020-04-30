Pankaj Dubey Resigns From Polaris India

In the latest turn of events, Mr Pankaj Dubey, the Country Head and Managing Director at Polaris India Pvt. Limited has resigned. He was the first employee of the organization and an industry veteran. He also spearheaded the launch of Polaris ATVs, snow scooters and also played a vital role in bringing the Indian Motorcycle brand in our country. He was very indulgent in all the matters concerning Indian Motorcycle and Polaris brand in India.

Not only Indian Motorcycle, but he has also been associated with many automobile companies prior to that. He was the National Sales Head at Yamaha Motor India and played an important role in the introduction of the Yamaha R15, FZ, SZ, Fazer, R1, FZ1, etc during his tenure. He also worked with Hero Motors and LML before joining Polaris Industries in India. He is also a renowned TedX speaker and has delivered many memorable speeches at institutes like FMS Delhi and IIM Kashipur.

According to reports, he wants to take a break from corporate life and wants to spend some quality time with his family. He has also hinted that he will be playing a new role in another auto firm soon, once the lockdown is lifted. More information regarding the same will be revealed by him in due course. Mr Dubey was also the CEO and Director of the Eicher Polaris joint venture, which launched the innovative Multix utility vehicle. The Eicher Polaris business was shut down in 2018. April 30th, 2020, will mark his last day with Polaris industries. We should be able to hear soon about Mr Dubey’s next destination for which we’d like to wish him all the very best!