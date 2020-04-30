Okinawa Hikes Dealer Margins From 8% To 11% Per Sale

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many business houses and their dealer partners wanting in these trying circumstances especially in the automotive sector. With sales numbers coming down virtually to zero and thus resulting in no profits, dealers are finding it hard to manage their human resources as there is a shortage of working capital. However, amidst these grim situations, some manufacturers do step up for their partners.

Okinawa- Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company with a focus on ‘Make in India’ has increased dealer margins to 11 percent per sale. Okinawa has announced an increase of dealer margin from 8 % to 11 % per sale. The brand intends to enable its dealer network to make more profits, while everyone sails through these difficult times together. The hike is effective from 27th April until further notice. Okinawa currently has a sales network of over 350 dealerships across the country.

The hike in dealer margins is expected to add up to Rs 2000 per vehicle in a dealer’s kitty. All in all, this will lead to handsome profits for the dealers. For example, if a dealer is selling 100 vehicles in a month, he will end up making an additional profit of over Rs 2,00,000.

Announcing this development Mr. Jeetender Sharma –Founder & MD, Okinawa affirmed “We understand that the country is going through difficult times. In this hour, everyone holds a responsibility to do their bit to make it easier for as many people, as possible. Our dealer partners are the true brand ambassador and Okinawa always stood by them. Strengthening this commitment, Okinawa today has announced a hike in dealers’ margins. We expect this to get some respite for the dealers, as the majority of the industries are going through the slowdown.”

A press release stated that Okinawa is committed to contributing to all the possible ways during this unfortunate scenario. The release further adds that the company urges its customers to follow all the advisories and be supportive, as everybody together sails through these hard times.