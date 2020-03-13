Polaris Launches Its First-Ever Road-Legal Machine In India – The Sportsman 570 Tractor

Polaris India has launched its first-ever tractor in the Indian market. The Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor is the first road-legal vehicle offered by the ATV maker in the country. The tractor, with its compact size, offers accomplished capabilities for complex tasks in agriculture fields, thanks to its 34 hp, 4 stroke 567cc engine with an electronic fuel injection system and 4WD features which can tow up to 810 kg. The tractor is priced at 8.49 lakhs, however, it is being initially offered at an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The tractor will be available with a factory-installed winch and plow mount plate which allows for speedy accessory integration of agricultural equipments like Pesticide Sprayer, Cultivator, Disc harrow, and Utility Cart to get the tough jobs done quickly. Roadside assistance and an extended warranty for a year is also available. The Sportsman 570 tractor comes fitted with an integrated passenger seat system for 2-Up riding, with the seating system, purposefully designed for comfort and support.

The highest ground clearance offered by this tractor stands at 28cm and the longest suspension travel on offer is 24cm for the rear springs. The Sportsman 570 tractor is equipped with a fastest-engaging 4-wheel drive system that handles around corners and over rocks without hesitation. An efficient underbody airflow makes for cooler and quieter riding, so the users can ride longer.

Commenting on this new launch, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The launch of Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor is poised to change the canvas of farm mechanization in India. With this launch in India, we are targeting tea plantation, orchard farming, and other farming practices where such a machine will be invaluable. Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor offers multiple technologically-advanced features and superior comfort, which will revolutionize thequality of farm technologies. Our 4WD tractor with optimum weight can be used to take loads in and out of the places where other big tractors won’t be able to go and with the Polaris off-roading capabilities our tractor can ride throughany terrain with the load on will give additional benefits and higher output to our farmers.”

Polaris designs, engineers, manufactures and markets high-quality Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), side – by – side, Snowmobiles and On – Road Electric / Hybrid powered vehicles. Polaris also owns the premium Indian Motorcycles brand which offers high-end motorcycles to aficionados in the country. The brand has a strong network of 12 dealerships, 4 International dealerships – Kazakhstan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and 95 Polaris Experience Zones (Off-Road Tracks) to take the off-road riding culture ahead. The Polaris networks are located at Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mumbai,Ahmedabad, Dimapur, Jaipur, Chennai, Kochi, Vijaywada, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Bhuvaneshwar (coming soon).