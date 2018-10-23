Honda Aims to Take over Royal Enfields Market Share with a New Cruiser

The 250 cc to 500 cc cruiser segment is a very niche market in India, which is currently ruled by Royal Enfield. Honda aims to introduce a product in this market as a serious competitor to Royal Enfield. Many other companies have tried to capture this market space and have not quite succeeded. There also is are other brands who are looking forward to capturing this market. Honda has been rather vocal about their plans to introduce a product in this segment. Honda does not offer any cruiser in its range as of now.

There were rumours of Honda introducing a new cruiser, believed to be called the Rebel, but we will not see them coming to our market anytime soon now. The main reason for the bike not coming was the inability to match the pricing that Royal Enfield offers. Well, it seems it will take time but Honda will definitely come up with a product in the future. “That is one of the biggest challenges for us. We have been undertaking customer surveys and product development. As of today, I am sorry to say we don’t have anything concrete to say.” said Minoru Kato, President and CEO, HMSI, in an interview with Money Control.

While Honda takes their time to find the Royal Enfield competitor, here are some bikes that were offered in the Indian market to compete with the thumbing Royal Enfields. The first mention goes to the Bajaj Dominar 400 which somehow did not go down too well. The UM Renegade also gave it a shot which was not too good. While the upcoming Jawa bikes and the Benelli Imperiale 400 are yet to have a go at it. What do you think? Can any bike maker take Royal Enfiled down? Let us know in the comments below. Here are some images of the newly launched Royal Enfield Classic Signals.

