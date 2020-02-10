Olectra-BYD Launch Intercity Electric Bus With 300Km Range At The Auto Expo

Olectra-BYD has already deployed over 200 eBuses which are plying across many states in India and have covered a distance of around 1.2 Crore Kilometres on our roads. With the introduction of the new C9, Olectra-BYD has not only added another green product to its line-up but has introduced a zero-emission bus for intercity travel. The 12-meter long C9 is a 45 to 49-seater electric bus which been designed to offer utmost comfort to the passengers. The AC bus is designed for longer travel distances and offers comfortable push back seats.

Passenger comfort also includes the latest TV & infotainment system, Wi-fi and inbuilt USB chargers for each seat. A spacious 5 cubic meter luggage space also guarantees ample space for keeping the luggage of the passengers. Powered by an LFP Battery, the eBus can travel up to 300 Kms on a single charge, with Max Power of 360 kW (180 kW X 2 Motors) and a speed of 100 + kmph. The motor also offers a maximum torque of 3,000 Nm.

The bus is equipped with various safety features including EU standard FDSS System with TUV certification, ADAS System (Driver Fatigue System) and ITS System as per Indian Regulatory requirement. To handle any crisis, it offers a Panic Alarm System and Emergency lighting system in case of an accident. The Defroster fitted on the bus enables the driving in foggy conditions due to better visibility. These electric buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd – the world’s largest electric vehicle company, with a presence in over 30+ countries.

As firestarters of the electric bus movement in India, Olectra had introduced the first-ever commercially operated 9-meter Electric AC buses in the hazardous Manali-Rohtang pass terrain. Other milestones include the introduction of India’s First ever 12-meter Electric AC buses at Hyderabad, India’s largest fleet of 40 E-buses in Telangana and receiving an order for 125, in Pune, which is the largest ever in India.