Harley-Davidson India’s 8th H.O.G Rally To Be Held In Goa On February 14-15

The beaches of Goa seem to be a magnet for all things which roll on two wheels as yet another motorcycling event will be held in the state on February 14-15. This time, Harley-Davidson is set to kick off the 8th India H.O.G. Rally. The most anticipated date on the H.O.G. (Harley Owner’s Group) calendar, more than 2000 members of the Harley community from all 31 H.O.G. chapters across the length and breadth of the nation will convene at the annual gathering. The event that will be spread out over two full days in the sunny state and will be held at a new destination this year, Grand Hyatt Goa.

The ‘Custom Contest’ at the event will feature a display of the country’s best Harley-Davidson custom motorcycles and the annual H.O.G. parade will be a visual treat for motorcycle enthusiasts in Goa on February 15. The coveted H.O.G. awards will be yet another important highlight for H.O.G. members. India H.O.G. Rally will host special performances, live music concerts, tailormade experiences, immersive brand engagements and lots of riding! While the day will witness on-ground activities from brands including Jeep, Havells, Cred, MRF, American Crew and GoPro, live performances by artists such as Bollywood Singer Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Goan band Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha, DJ Suketu and globally acclaimed stunt rider Arunas Aras Gibieza among other performers will set the tone for the evening.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Harley-Davidson also reached out to brand lovers outside the H.O.G. community to provide them with a slice of the Harley-Davidson lifestyle. The company launched a social media contest to select one winner to go for an all-expenses-paid trip to the event. The contest witnessed high engagement across the brand’s social media handles. Motorcycle enthusiasts who want to experience the Harley-Davidson lifestyle and be a part of the India H.O.G. Rally can get in touch with their nearest Harley-Davidson dealership to know more.

On the occasion of the 8th edition of the India H.O.G. Rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson® India, said, “When you purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, you automatically adopt the Harley lifestyle. The Harley Owners Group perfectly embodies our brand promise of living life the Harley way. We are thrilled to be kicking off the 8th India H.O.G. Rally in Goa this year and would like to take this opportunity to thank Goa Tourism Board for their immense support.”