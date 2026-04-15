Ola S1 X+ 5.2kWh launched with bigger battery, more range and better daily usability

Ola has added a new version to the S1 X lineup, and this one is clearly focused on range. The new S1 X+ comes with a much bigger battery, and that changes how the scooter feels in daily use. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh ex showroom for now, with this introductory price valid till April 15.
The main talking point here is the battery. It is now a 5.2 kWh unit, which is the biggest in the S1 X range.
Here are the key things you should know
- 5.2 kWh battery pack
- New 4680 Bharat cell used
- Claimed range is 320 km
- Top speed around 125 kmph
- Powered by an 11 kW motor
Price jump mainly for extra range, which is roughly around Rs 30,000 more for a noticeable increase in usable distance
Real world use
In daily riding, range matters more than numbers. The older 4 kWh version gives around 140 to 160 km in real conditions. With this new battery, the usable range can go much higher.
- You can expect around 180 to 200 km in normal riding
- Charging will not be needed every day
- Good for people doing long office runs or daily travel
Charging setup stays simple
- Home charging takes about 7 to 8 hours
- Fast charging gives around 50 km in 15 minutes
Features and hardware
The scooter keeps most of its base setup
- LCD display is still there
- Ride modes include Eco Normal and Sport
- Reverse mode and cruise control are available
- Telescopic front suspension
- Twin rear shocks
- 12 inch wheels
Braking setup includes
- Front disc brake
- Single channel ABS
- Brake by wire system
The design and frame stay the same as other S1 X models.
What changes in feel
Because of the bigger battery, weight will be slightly more
- At higher speed it should feel more stable
- In tight traffic it may feel a bit heavier
- Battery is placed low so balance should not be an issue
Position in the lineup
- Earlier S1 X range ended at 4 kWh
- Now 5.2 kWh becomes the new top variant
- Price jump mainly for extra range
This version is for users who travel longer daily distances.
Competition and market
It competes with scooters like TVS iQube
- iQube has 5.3 kWh battery
- Range lower than this model
- Price higher than Ola
Market wise, TVS is still leading in sales. Ola had a drop earlier but is trying to improve with new products like this.