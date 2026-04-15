New Mercedes EQS Facelift Breaks Cover With 926km Range

The new Mercedes EQS facelift has been revealed and it brings some serious upgrades. This is still the brand’s flagship electric sedan, but now it feels more advanced in almost every area. From design to battery tech, a lot has been improved while keeping the same smooth and flowing shape.
The overall design still looks sleek and coupe-like, and it continues to be very aerodynamic with a drag figure of just 0.20 Cd. But there are small visual changes that make it look fresh.
Variants available
- EQS 400
- EQS 450+
- EQS 500 4MATIC
- EQS 580 4MATIC
The AWD setup is limited to the higher variants.
Design updates
- New front grille with illuminated star pattern
- Updated Digital Light headlamps with star elements
- Headlights can throw light up to 600 metres
- Revised front bumper with larger air sections
- Rear gets updated LED light bar with new detailing
- Slight changes to bumper and diffuser
- Subtle spoiler at the back for a clean finish
The shape remains familiar, but these changes give it a more modern feel.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin continues to feel very premium. Materials, finish and overall quality remain top level, but there are new tech additions.
- MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays under one glass panel
- New MB.OS software with OTA updates
- AI-based virtual assistant
- Optional yoke style steering wheel
- Steer by wire system for a different driving feel
- Rear passengers get two 13.1 inch screens
- HEPA air filter system
- Heated seatbelts for front passengers
The yoke steering is one of the biggest talking points. It also helps give a clearer view of the digital display.
Performance and battery
This is where the biggest changes come in. The new EQS gets updated electric hardware and better efficiency.
- Battery options from 112 kWh to 122 kWh
- Power output ranges from 367 hp to 585 hp
- Up to 926 km range on EQS 450+
- EQS 400 offers up to 817 km
- AWD available on EQS 500 and EQS 580
There is also a new 2 speed gearbox on the rear axle. This helps with both quick acceleration and better efficiency at higher speeds.
- Regenerative braking increased to 385 kW
- 33 percent improvement in energy recovery
Charging and driving tech
- Supports 350 kW fast charging
- Around 320 km range added in 10 minutes
- New 800V architecture improves charging speed
- Air suspension now uses cloud based road data
- Car can adjust suspension based on shared inputs
Safety and assistance
- Improved lane assist and steering support
- Better parking assist with diagonal parking
- Multiple sensors for better control
The EQS facelift will go on sale globally later this year. India launch is expected around 2027.
This update does not change the identity of the EQS, but it adds more range, more tech and better driving support. It feels more complete and future ready now.