Bajaj launches WEGO electric 3 wheelers range in India

A lot is changing in the three wheeler space right now and Bajaj has just made a big move with its new WEGO lineup. This is not just one model. It is a full range with multiple options depending on what you need.
The company has introduced 7 electric three wheelers under this name. Out of these, 5 are for passenger use and 2 are for cargo work. What stands out is that each one is made for a different type of usage. City runs, shared rides, and even goods movement are all covered here.
What you get in the new WEGO range
The overall setup feels more modern than before. You get features that were not common earlier in this segment.
- LCD digital display
- Hill hold assist
- Climb mode for slopes
- Bluetooth support
- Good load and climb ability
The cabin also feels more practical now. There is better space, more legroom, and getting in and out is easier for the driver. Passengers also get a more comfortable seating area.
Battery and driving setup
All models use an electric drivetrain paired with a two speed automatic gearbox. This helps in smoother driving in traffic and better control on different roads.
Key highlights
- Electric drivetrain
- Two speed automatic gearbox
- Advanced battery system
- Regenerative braking
This setup also helps reduce range worry during daily use and improves overall running experience.
Warranty and support
Bajaj is offering solid support with this range.
- 5 year or 1.2 lakh km standard warranty
- Battery warranty up to 6 years on select variants
- Roadside assistance included
- More than 1500 service touchpoints across India
Passenger models and usage
The lineup is divided into different series based on need.
P50 series
- Made for daily city use and frequent trips
- P5009 gives 213 km range
- P5012 goes up to 272 km
P70 series
- Built for shared rides in city and semi urban areas
- P7009 offers 182 km range
- P7012 goes up to 259 km and comes with a special introductory price
P90 series
- Designed for higher load and longer routes
- P9018 delivers up to 296 km, which is among the highest in this space
Cargo models
C90 series
- Focused on last mile delivery and goods movement
- C9009 offers 149 km range
- C9012 gives 207 km range
Prices
Prices start from Rs 3.11 lakh and go up to Rs 4.48 lakh depending on the model.
|Model
|Segment
|Range (km)
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|P5009
|Passenger
|213 km
|Rs 3,11,908
|P5012
|Passenger
|272 km
|Rs 3,69,301
|P7009
|Passenger
|182 km
|Rs 3,23,001
|P7012
|Passenger
|259 km
|Rs 3,63,062
|P9018
|Passenger
|296 km
|Rs 4,48,303
|C9009
|Cargo
|149 km
|Rs 3,87,371
|C9012
|Cargo
|207 km
|Rs 4,34,128
This lineup makes things simple. You pick what fits your work. Some will go for higher range, some for better load, and some for price.
Everything now sits under one name, and that makes the whole range easier to understand and compare.