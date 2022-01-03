Ola S1 Customers Get Upgraded To S1 Pro, But There’s A Catch!

After numerous delays, Ola Electric delivered their first batch of Ola S1 and S1 Pro on 15th December 2021. Ola, launched the S1, for ₹99,999 for the entry-level model and ₹1,29,999 for the more powerful and long-range S1 Pro. Ola Electric decided to upgrade the S1 owners to S1 Pro for the same price. This may seem like a free update, however, there is a catch!

What’s the catch?

Customers who have booked Ola S1 will receive this update with the hardware of the S1 Pro which is most notably the larger battery pack. To unlock these features the customer has to pay ₹30,000 extra for a software update which makes its price similar to the S1 Pro. With the updated software, customers can unlock features like higher range, higher top speed, higher charging rate, cruise control, Hyper mode, hill-hold assist, etc. The software on the scooters delivered to S1 buyers will be designed to throttle the top speed and charging rate, and it may even limit the usable capacity of the battery pack – an S1 customer would only be allowed to use the equivalent of 2.98kWh of their battery pack, even though it has a capacity of 3.97kWh.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro: a quick recap

The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km. It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg. The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h. It will achieve a range of 181km. It gets driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper.

The Ola electric scooter can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. This will charge the S1 and S1 Pro to 100% in just 4.50 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. The Ola hyper charger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. Both scooters also get a torque figure of 58nm.

The Ola hyper charger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features. It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well.

