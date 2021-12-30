Get Ready For More Hypercharging Stations From Ola!

Two-wheelers are an integral part of the daily commute. They provide a cheap solution to personal mobility and are also more practical. Scooters in particular have become very popular in recent times, thanks to the added storage space. Ola has tapped into this key market by reeling out its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter. The brand has started the deliveries of these scooters. The first batch of scooters was delivered to 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. While there were some setbacks to their scooters, all and all they were a big success. Now, Ola is focused on the development of its Hyperchargers.

Official Statement

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ola Electric took to his Twitter account to announce the company’s plans regarding the inauguration and expansion of the Ola Electric Charging Stations. He said, “Hypercharger rollout has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers.”

What’s Going On?

Ola’s electric charging stations are known as Hyperchargers. Back in October, the company had announced the launch of its very first Hypercharger. Ola had also announced that the company aims to set up these charging stations in more than 100,000 locations across 400 cities in our country.

Most recently, Ola has started setting up Hyperchargers at Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) pumps and residential complexes as well. The company says that it will set up over 4000 charging stations in the coming year. Ola electric is working day in and day out to make these stations operational in the next two months and will be free for use till the end of June 2022.

These Hyperchargers will facilitate fast charging. It can charge batteries from 0 to 50 percent in under 20 minutes. According to the certified range promised by the company a 50 percent charge is good for 75Km. These stations also have a real-time battery status monitor and the Ola Electric app also enables cashless payment. The company lists out a city-wise map of charging locations to facilitate navigation to the Hyperchargers.

