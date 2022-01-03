Audi India Records Exponential Growth In Sales For 2021

The year 2021 has been one of the most treacherous years for the auto industry. Though still better than the year 2020, 2021 bought in a new set of challenges such as the infamous semiconductor chip shortage. Still, many carmakers have recorded healthy growth from the previous year giving us a ray of hope. Luxury carmaker Audi has recorded an exponential growth of 101% in the year 2021!

The number game

The total sales for 2021 stand at 3,293 units. The facelifted A4 and Q5 lead the pack by being the best-selling models in the portfolio. The launch of E-Tron brand with 5 products namely Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55,Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT also helped the brand to attract potential EV aspirants. The brand also opened up new showrooms, workshops and doubles the approved plus facilities from seven to fourteen in 2o21. This is the first time in three years where the brand has seen a healthy growth. Sales for the year 2020 stands at 1,639 units.

Official statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year. 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches. We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like theAudi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for start of 2022. On the retail front – not only we opened new cars showroom and workshops but also doubled our pre-owned car facilities in 2021.”

Mr. Dhillon added, “2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitalization,Products and Network. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars,we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers. We will have our full-strength of ourmodels back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead.”

