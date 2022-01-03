Tata Overtakes Hyundai to Grab Second Position In Domestic Sales

Tata Motors has come a long way. There was a time when cars by Tata were looked down upon. Today, the company has bagged the second position in terms of sales in December. Tata Motors has superseded Hyundai Motors India to become the second most selling brand in the Indian passenger vehicle segment for December. This year was exceptionally fruitful for Tata and the brand recorded some of its highest sales figures from the time of its commissioning.

The Number Game

Tata Motors recorded total PV sales of 35,299 units in December 2021 as compared to 23,545 units sold in December 2020. This disparity in sales sums up to a 50 percent YoY growth. In Q3 FY22 Tata sold 99,002 PVs compared to 68,806 PVs sold in Q3 FY21. This difference in numbers results in a 44 percent YoY growth for the brand. Tata Motors’ EV sales made quite an impact. The brand sold 2,255 units in December 2021, compared to the 418 units sold in December 2020. These numbers correspond to a massive 439 percent YoY growth. The company’s cumulative Passenger Vehicle sales stood at 3,31,178 the highest ever recorded in the history of the company.

Hyundai on the other hand had a slow month and the brand recorded a 32 percent dip in sales for December. The company sold 32,312 units in December 2021 compared to 47,400 units in December 2020. Overall Hyundai recorded a cumulative sale of 6,35,413 units with a 22 percent over the sales of 2021.

Official Statements

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in Oct’21 is further boosting demand for the company’s “New Forever” range of cars and SUVs. Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21). Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year.” He added, “The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV, as well as the progressive revival of the EV fleet segment, were instrumental in driving this steep growth.”

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyundai Motor India said, “HMI has registered a healthy growth of 19.2 % in CY 2021 in the domestic market over last year’s sales performance. We will continue to drive customer delight with the introduction of smart mobility solutions pegged on the tenets of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability,”

