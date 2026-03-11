Ola launches Champions Edition of S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ after India’s T20 World Cup win

Ola Electric has introduced a special Champions Edition of its S1 Pro+ electric scooter and Roadster X+ electric motorcycle. The limited version celebrates India’s recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory and brings a new look to both EVs.
The company has added a blue themed livery inspired by the national team. Apart from the visual change, everything else remains the same. Ola has also confirmed that buyers will not have to pay any extra money for this edition.
Prices remain unchanged
- S1 Pro+ Champions Edition starts at Rs 1,54,999
- Roadster X+ Champions Edition starts at Rs 1,09,999
All prices are ex showroom.
This edition will be available from tomorrow through Ola Electric stores and the company website. Sales will continue until the end of April 2026.
What is new
The biggest change is the design theme. The Champions Edition gets a blue colour scheme that represents the Indian cricket team. The rest of the scooter and motorcycle remain identical to the regular versions.
Key highlights
- Blue Champions Edition livery
- Limited period availability
- No price increase over standard models
- Based on Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell battery technology
The company is offering this edition as a tribute to the cricket victory rather than as a major product update.
Ola S1 Pro+ Champions Edition
The S1 Pro+ continues to be one of the flagship electric scooters in Ola’s line up. The Champions Edition keeps the same motor and battery setup as the standard version.
Key specifications
- 13 kW electric motor
- 5.2 kWh battery pack
- IDC range up to 320 km
- 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds
- Top speed of 130 kmph
The scooter focuses on quick acceleration and long range for everyday riding.
Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition
Ola has also extended the Champions Edition theme to its electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+. This move shows that the company wants the celebration to cover both scooters and bikes.
Key specifications
- 11 kW electric motor
- 9.1 kWh battery pack
- Range claim up to 500 km
- Top speed of 125 kmph
- 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds
The Roadster X+ is designed as a long range electric motorcycle and sits higher in Ola’s portfolio.
Conclusion
The Champions Edition does not alter the performance or features of these EVs. The update mainly brings a new colour theme that celebrates India’s cricket success.