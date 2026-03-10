VinFast offers extra discounts if you exchange your Petrol/Diesel car

Quick Overview
- VinFast introduces a ‘Trade Gas for Electric’ program across India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines
- Customers switching from petrol or diesel vehicles get additional 3% discount on EV cars and 5% on electric scooters
- Effective discount will be between ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 based on the VF6 or VF7 variant you buy
With global fuel prices remaining volatile, electric vehicle manufacturers are increasingly trying to make the switch to EVs more attractive. Taking a step in that direction, VinFast has announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging motorists to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.
The Vietnamese EV manufacturer, part of the Vingroup ecosystem, has introduced a special “Trade Gas for Electric” program that will run across four key markets: India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
The initiative aims to ease the transition to electric mobility by offering additional financial incentives for customers who replace their petrol or diesel vehicles with VinFast electric models.
Extra Discounts For Customers Switching To EVs
Under the program, buyers who trade in their existing petrol or diesel vehicle and purchase a new VinFast electric model will receive an additional 3 percent discount on electric cars and 5 percent discount on VinFast electric scooters.
These incentives will be applied over and above existing promotional offers, allowing customers to benefit from layered discounts while making the transition to electric mobility.
So, in India, you will be able to get a discount of 3% on the VF6 or the VF7 if you decide to exchange your existing petrol/diesel car. That is effectively a saving of approx. ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 depending on the variant you choose to buy.
VinFast’s Response To Fuel Price Volatility
According to Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales at VinFast, the initiative has been introduced in response to ongoing geopolitical developments that are affecting fuel prices and economic stability in many countries.
She noted that VinFast, together with companies in Vingroup’s broader green mobility ecosystem, wants to help consumers reduce the financial impact of rising petrol and diesel costs while also cutting emissions.
The program is therefore positioned not just as a sales incentive, but as part of a wider effort to promote cleaner, more sustainable and cost-efficient transportation.
Program Could Be Extended
The “Trade Gas for Electric” initiative is currently being rolled out alongside other incentive programs already available in each market. VinFast has also indicated that the scheme may be extended depending on global fuel price trends and international developments.
By combining multiple incentives and ecosystem services, the company hopes to make electric mobility more accessible while gradually reducing reliance on conventional fuel-powered vehicles.
Final Thoughts
Incentive-driven programs like this are becoming increasingly common as manufacturers try to accelerate EV adoption. For markets like India — where electric mobility is still gaining momentum — initiatives that reduce the upfront cost of switching could make a meaningful difference.
Whether the additional discounts will significantly influence buying decisions remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: with rising fuel costs and stronger EV ecosystems, the push toward electrification is steadily gaining pace.