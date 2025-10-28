Ola Electric Achieves ARAI Certification for 4680 Bharat Cell Battery — A Big Boost for Made-in-India EVs

Ola Electric has achieved a big milestone in India’s EV journey. The company has received official approval from ARAI for its new 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack — a battery designed and built completely in India. This makes Ola the first Indian EV brand to get such certification for an in-house battery.
Made in India, Made for the Future
The new 4680 Bharat Cell has a capacity of 5.2 kWh and meets the latest safety rules set by the government. It will first power the upcoming Ola S1 Pro+, making it Ola’s first scooter to use a fully Indian-made battery pack.
Ola says this new tech will bring better performance, longer range, and more reliability. It’s also a big move toward reducing India’s dependence on imported cells.
Tested for Safety and Performance
To receive certification, Ola’s 4680 battery pack went through a number of strict tests. These included water immersion, vibration, and thermal shock testing to ensure safety and durability in all kinds of weather and road conditions.
An Ola spokesperson said,
“With the ARAI certification of our 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, we are ready to deliver our first vehicles powered by our own cells. This is a defining milestone in our mission to build India’s EV technology leadership and reduce reliance on global supply chains. Customers will soon be able to experience the enhanced range, performance and reliability that our homegrown cells bring to our scooters and motorcycles.”
A Step Toward Local EV Production
Earlier, Ola used imported battery cells. But now, the 4680 pack is fully made in India — from design to production. With Ola’s upcoming Gigafactory, the company plans to scale up cell manufacturing and support more homegrown EVs in the near future.
Conclusion
This ARAI certification marks a big moment for Ola Electric and for India’s EV industry. It brings the country closer to self-reliant manufacturing and sets the stage for more innovation in the electric mobility space.