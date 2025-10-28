India Kawasaki Launches the All-New Versys-X 300 in India

Kawasaki has introduced the new Versys-X 300 in India, priced at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike joins the Versys adventure lineup as the most compact and beginner-friendly option.
The Versys name itself means “Versatile System,” and that’s exactly what the new 300 offers. It is made for riders who want a motorcycle that can handle city streets during the week and rough roads on weekends. The upright position and comfortable seat make it friendly for long journeys too.
The company already sells the Versys 650 and Versys 1100 in India. Now, with the 300, Kawasaki is giving new riders a chance to experience the same adventure feeling in a lighter, easier machine.
Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that the Versys range stands for adventure and freedom. He added that the new Versys-X 300 has the same spirit as the bigger models but is simpler and more suited for everyone who enjoys exploring new places.
The motorcycle runs on a 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 40 PS of power and 25.7 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch, which makes shifting smoother in traffic as well as on open highways.
The frame has been built tough to handle different road conditions and can easily carry luggage and a pillion. Kawasaki has used long-travel suspension for better comfort over potholes or gravel. The front uses a 41 mm telescopic fork and the rear has a gas-charged monoshock.
The Versys-X 300 gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels fitted with multipurpose tyres. These help the bike stay steady on broken surfaces and light trails. The high ground clearance of 180 mm also gives it a confident stance.
The design follows the familiar adventure look that fans expect. It has large body panels, a tall windscreen, and a big 17-litre fuel tank for long rides. The seat is narrow at the front, so riders can place their feet down easily, and the pillion seat is wide and well-padded for comfort.
The instrument cluster has a mix of an analogue tachometer and a digital screen. It shows the gear position, fuel range, and other ride information. The bike also uses Kawasaki’s special cooling design that pushes heat away from the rider during slow rides.
Kawasaki will offer a range of accessories such as panniers, fog lamps, hand guards and a centre stand to make it more travel-ready.
The new Versys-X 300 will be sold in a single colour option — Candy Lime Green with Metallic Flat Spark Black. Deliveries will begin in early November 2025.
With this new model, Kawasaki aims to bring its adventure spirit to a wider audience in India. The Versys-X 300 is light, practical and built for riders who like to take new roads without worrying where they might lead.