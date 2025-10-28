All-New Nissan Tekton SUV Spotted in India – Baby Patrol Look, Big SUV Vibes

Nissan seems to be gearing up for a big return to India’s SUV space. The company’s upcoming mid-size SUV, likely to be called the Nissan Tekton, has been spotted testing once again, this time fully wrapped in camouflage on Indian roads.
Nissan Tekton Caught Testing in Traffic
The upcoming Nissan Tekton has been spotted again — this time crawling through city traffic. Even under all that black camouflage, its size and shape are easy to notice. The SUV looks tall, boxy, and confident — more like a proper SUV than a crossover.
At the front, you can spot a wide grille area and a flat bonnet that gives it a bold face. The headlamps seem slim, while the wheel arches and thick cladding add a rugged feel. The test car also had chunky alloys that fill up the wheel wells nicely.
From the side and rear, the Tekton carries that “baby Patrol” look — inspired by Nissan’s legendary Patrol SUV sold overseas. The rear lights seem to wrap around, and the bumper looks pretty bulky too. Even though the final styling is hidden, it’s clear Nissan wants this SUV to stand out with a strong, upright design.
Under the Hood
The Tekton will use the CMF-B platform, which it shares with the next-gen Renault Duster. Power will likely come from a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine putting out about 154 PS and 250 Nm. Expect both manual and CVT automatic options, and maybe a mild-hybrid setup later for better mileage.
Inside and Launch Timeline
Inside, Nissan is expected to load the Tekton with a big touchscreen, a digital display for the driver, and modern features — maybe even ADAS.
The global reveal should happen in 2025, with sales likely starting by mid-2026. When it arrives, the Tekton will go up against SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.
Final Take
The Tekton could be Nissan’s most important product for India in years. If priced right and equipped well, this SUV might finally give Nissan the fresh start it’s been waiting for in the competitive mid-size SUV market.