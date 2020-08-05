Okinawa Delivers E-Scooter To Punjab CM’s Family

India has been displaying great ambition towards the e-mobility mission. However, this has been primarily restricted to Tier-1 cities until now. Now, the wave of electric mobility has taken over tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well. The governments in the states have started setting examples by adopting green energy.

Gurgaon-based electric scooter maker Okinawa Autotech has delivered PraisePro to Raninder Singh, the President of the National Rifle Association of Indian, an accomplished international level trap shooter, who is also the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Raninder Singh was recently elected as vice-president of the International Shooting Sports Federation. The Okinawa PraisePro has been one of the most popular products for the company, and is equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery and offers an ARAI-certified range of 110km on a single charge in Eco mode. The e-scooter can clock a top speed of 70kph.

On this development Jeetender Sharma-Founder and MD, Okinawa said, “Okinawa has been trying to break the myths associated with electric vehicles. All our efforts have been in the same direction since the very inception. Now, we have got acknowledgment from the family of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab. It is a great motivation for the team Okinawa. We look forward to serving the country with ‘Make in India’ electric products that will prove at par with the IC Engine.”

Sharing his thoughts on clean mobility, Raninder Singh said “During the lockdown, everybody experienced clean air. This raises a lot of questions about our otherwise daily excessive use of conventional fuel-run vehicles, that are said to contribute up to 28 percent of the air pollution. We understand that you have to be the first adopter of any change that you wish to see in the masses. Technology has evolved in the electric vehicle sector and e mobility is the way forward. We encourage people to opt for electric vehicles and welcome the change.”

On being asked about choosing Okinawa as their first electric vehicle, he said, “Okinawa’s successful ride to Khardungla pass at Ladakh which is the Highest Motorable Road in the world had caught our attention. If an EV can make it through the treacherous roads then it certainly has a lot to offer in terms of quality and performance.”

The brand has been leading the No.1 Brand in terms of electric vehicle two-wheeler sales and is on an aggressive expansion spree. The company plans to penetrate into tier 2 and tier 3 cities and introduce the significance of electric mobility and its efficiency to the masses. The company is targeting a 500+ dealership network from the current 350+ retail points. The brand also plans to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprint.