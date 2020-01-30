Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter With 120 km Range And 100 Kmph Top Speed Will Debut At The Expo

One of the first manufacturers to introduce electric scooters in the country, Okinawa will unveil a brand new battery-powered two-wheeler at the upcoming Auto Expo. Called the Okinawa Cruiser, this new electric scooter claims to go 120 kilometres on a full charge, can hit a top speed of 100 kmph and can recharge its battery within 2-3 hours, using a fast charger.

The manufacturer has teased an image of the Cruiser which does drop hints that this scooter’s styling will lean towards a Maxi-scooter-like design. However, if the aforementioned numbers do stay true during real-world usage, the Okinawa Cruiser could go on to become the fastest electric scooter in India. Not just that, it will also boast of the biggest number in terms of range and will also be the quickest when it comes to charging time required. Okinawa hasn’t revealed too many details but we’ll get you all the information about this new scooter when it is unveiled at the upcoming Expo.

Okinawa’s most recent launch was the LITE electric scooter which was launched late last year at an ex-showroom price of Rs 59,990. This scooter comes equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery which is essential for those who wish to go electric and live in apartments. It claims to be easy on the pocket and the brand is offering a 3 years Motor and Battery warranty with a range of unique features on the Lite, which includes an anti-theft battery lock.

The scooter also comes with features like hazard function, inbuilt pillion rider footrest and LED speedometer. The e-scooter is equipped with LED Headlight, LED Winkers, LED Taillight, automatic electronic handle, self-start push button and a Rectangular Type Front Suspension which cushions a Steel frame body. Powering the Okinawa Lite is 250 watt, waterproof BLDC motor which is paired with a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery. Promising up to 60 kilometres on a single charge, the Lite can hit a top speed of 25 km/h and climb an incline of 7 degrees. It can lug 150 kilos of weight and comes fitted with a disc brake upfront and a drum at the back.

Offering 17-litres of boot space, the scooter can charge its battery in 4-5 hours, with a micro Charger. At 740mm, the seat height is accessible to most and the Lite offers 60mm of ground clearance. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic unit at the front and dual-tube spring type hydraulic shockers at the back.