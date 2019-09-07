Okinawa Launches The All-Electric PraisePro Scooter At INR 71,990

One of the rising companies in the electric mobility segment, Okinawa, has launched the new PraisePro electric scooter in the Indian market. Amongst the first companies to get the Fame II subsidy approval, Okinawa has priced this new model for an ex-showroom cost of INR 71,990. The scooter will come with two colour options to choose from, Red Black and Glossy Sparkle Black. This scooter comes with a single, detachable type lithium-ion battery which can be charged at our own convenience with a normal socket available at home or office. Moreover, the company will also extend its Roadside Assistance Programme to this new scooter. Read ahead to know more about this electric scooter.

The PraisePro accelerates using a 1000-watt BLDC Waterproof motor. Powering this motor is a 2.0KwH detachable lithium-ion battery. Being detachable, as mentioned above, the battery can be charged with your normal socket available anywhere. A full charge would take around two to three hours to charge completely. As per ARAI, the scooter has a range of 90 km running in sports mode and 110 km in Eco mode. In the Eco mode, the bike can run at a top speed of 30 to 35 kmph, Sports mode will let you reach between 50 to 60 kmph and the Turbo mode allows the bike to go up to 60 to 75 kmph. The e-scooter is capable of tackling gradients of up to 15 % and has a loading capacity of 150 kgs.

With a quite modern design, the PraisePro comes loaded with a number of features. The list of features includes-

Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm

Three riding modes

Keyless Entry

Find My Scooter Function

Mobile Charging USB Port

Motor Walking Assist (Front/Reverse Motion)

Road Side Assistance

Commenting on the launch, Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Okinawa, we strive to offer best products and solutions to customers which would create explosive growth in the adoption and acceptance of EVs across the country. To meet the Indian consumer demand and to capture the mass commuting segment we wanted to introduce our customers to a product as competent as the petrol scooter. PraisePro will cater to the mass market since it is competitive in terms of price, aesthetics, range and best in the segment with value for money. The detachable lithium-ion batteries will address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same. The product will cater to the daily commuting needs of office goers and the families. Our scooters are also being used by delivery service platforms and the new PraisePro too has received a very good response from the B2B segment.”